The Laurens County Museum Association is celebrating African American History Month with a multigenerational African American History Series.
Three speakers will be presenting via Zoom during February. Zoom links are available on museum fliers distributed throughout the community. A QR Code (colorful circle) is scannable with a smart phone and will direct you to the zoom link for the presentations.
First in the series is Dr. Bobby Donaldson of the University of South Carolina. His presentation, Justice for All: South Carolina and the American Civil Rights Movement, is scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 8.
The second presentation features LaBrenda Garrett-Nelson, JD, LLM, CG, CGL. Ms. Garrett-Nelson is the president of the Board for Certification of Genealogists. Her topic, Researching my Garrett Family History, is scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 17.
Dr. Jontyle Robinson, Curator at the Legacy Museum Tuskegee Institute will conclude the series at 6 p.m. Feb. 22. Dr. Robinson’s presentation, Restoring the Legacy Museum Dioramas, will address the restoration of dioramas originally created for the 1940 Negro Exposition in Chicago.
Email the program coordinator, Jaselyn Jennings, at jjenningslcma@gmail.com for further information. Each presentation will be limited to 70 participants. The speakers will be recorded, so if you are unable to join us on the scheduled dates, there will be other opportunities to view the presentations.
The community is also invited to view local quilts, African Attire, memorabilia, and have input on the development of a diorama of The Back Street. You may visit from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 20 and from 2-4 p.m. Feb. 21. The Laurens County Museum is hosting these in-person events at our new location in the Witherspoon Building located at 116 South Public Square, Laurens, SC 29360.
CDC guidelines for COVID-19 will be followed. Please wear a mask. We will be requiring temperature checks at the door and everyone must be socially distanced. We hope you will join us for these uplifting events.
For general information on these events, contact Laura Clifford, Executive Director, 864-681-0670, Carolyn Beasley Shortt, President, 864-923-1024; Jaselyn Jennings, Program Coordinator, jjenningslcma@gmail.com.