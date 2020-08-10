As we know, COVID-19 has changed our way of life, especially with large gatherings. With the current social-distancing mandates in place as well as increased positive cases, it is difficult to conduct an event with shotgun starts, meals, awards and celebrations.
This makes for having a full golf tournament experience less than the spectacular event we strive to present and our participants look forward to each year. That said, our tournament committee and professional staff have made the decision to postpone the 2020 Allen “A” Coursey Memorial Tournament. We look forward to supporting Junior Golf in our area each year but the health and safety for every participant is our ultimate goal.
The event will return next year and we hope we can count on you to join us.
We appreciate your past support. Please stay safe, enjoy your golf and we look forward to seeing you in 2021.