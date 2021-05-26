As part of their 50th anniversary year, the Emerald City Region Antique Auto Club will host a car show to benefit Greenwood County Veterans and the Veterans Hall of Heroes. The show will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. June 12 at the fountain in Uptown Greenwood (Main Street). The early registration fee is $15 per vehicle until June 7. After that date (including the day of the show), the registration fee is $20 per vehicle. Registration ends at 11:30 a.m. June 12.
There will be “goodie” bags for the first 50 entries. Top 20 plaques will be awarded by voting of the registered show participants, and a Best of Show trophy will be awarded based on Emerald City Club judging. Drawings for cash prizes and door prizes for those with vehicles registered in the show will be held. There will also be a 50/50 drawing for car owners and spectators (must be present to win).
The purpose of this show is to celebrate the 50th anniversary (1971-2021) of the Emerald City Club and to honor the veterans of Greenwood County. All profits will be donated to the Veterans Hall of Heroes Inc.
Please support the local veterans by attending this show. You will also have the opportunity to see some great cars, and to join the club, if interested!
For information or to print an entry form, visit “Emerald Antique Automobile Club of America” on Facebook.