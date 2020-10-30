Medical staff at local hospitals continue caring for patients as the coronavirus pandemic continues, with Self Regional Medical Center having admitted more than 480 patients with COVID-19 so far this year.
Currently, Self is treating 15 patients in house who tested positive for the virus, according to data reported Friday morning. Another 13 in-house patients are under investigation, who are suspected to have COVID-19.
As of Friday morning, Self staff had tested 26,161 people for the virus, with 2,908 tests coming back positive. The virus has led 483 people to be admitted to the hospital, and Self officials said four patients were on ventilation Friday, with six confirmed COVID-19 patients in the ICU.
Self reports 79 patients have died of complications from COVID-19.
Self serves several counties in the Lakelands. DHEC reports 76 Greenwood County residents have died of COVID-19.
In Abbeville, only one patient is in the Abbeville Area Medical Center with COVID-19, according to numbers provided by Marketing, Foundation and Volunteer Services Director Meg Davis. At the hospital and its practices, 8,678 people have been tested for the virus, along with 5,186 tests at their mobile clinics. Of those, 1,382 came back positive.
To date, Abbeville County has had 17 COVID-19 related deaths, according to DHEC.
Medical professionals and experts are still recommending the same precautions to avoid catching or spreading the virus — regular hand washing, wearing masks, practicing social distancing and refraining from public gatherings.