MONDAY
GREENWOOD CITY COUNCIL
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Municipal Building 520 Monument St., Room 201
AGENDA: Public hearings: Consider Ordinance No. 21-008 authorizing city manager and city clerk to execute a quitclaim deed releasing all right, title and interest, if any, of Parcel Nos. 6845-942-879 and 6845-961-866 (2nd reading); consider Ordinance No. 21-009 removing certain territory within the corporate limits of the City of Greenwood (2nd Reading). Unfinished business: Consider Ordinance No. 21-005 amending Ordinance 03-010, Zoning Ordinance, Chapter 11, Review Authorities, Article 7, Joint Planning Commission, Sections 11.7.2 & 11.7.3. Terms of Membership and Article 8, Joint Board of Zoning Appeals, Sections 11.8.2. & 11.8.3 Terms of Membership (2nd reading); consider Ordinance No. 21-006 to amend the City of Greenwood’s Official Zoning Map (Ordinance No. 04-020) by rezoning about 0.09 acres of land located at 515 Taggart Ave. from RM7 (Medium Density Residential) to NS (Neighborhood Services) (2nd reading); consider Ordinance No. 21-007 amending the City of Greenwood’s Official Zoning Map (Ordinance No. 04-020) by rezoning about 9.22 Acres of Land Located at 208 & 310 Panola Ave. from GC (General Commercial) to IP (Institutional Professional) (2nd reading). New business: Consider Resolution No. 21-002 to certify the property located at 700 and 900 Kitson St. as an abandoned textile mill site pursuant to the South Carolina Textiles Communities Revitalization Act, Title 12, Chapter 65 of the Code of Laws of South Carolina, 2008, as amended (Tax Map Numbers 6845-658-970 & 6845-635-926); consider Resolution No. 21-003 to reaffirm the importance of on the job safety for the City of Greenwood; consider acceptance of roads in Milford Pines, Phase 2 and associated storm sewer. City manager reports. City Council comments.
NINETY SIX TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Attend virtually at https://zoom.us/j/94009467226?pwd=YlJIaHcrYjBKeEpFeHR1aVJQbzdCQT09 (Passcode: 969163) or call one of these numbers: 646-558-8656, 301-715-8592, 312-626-6799, 669-900-9128, 253-215-8782 or 346-248-7799 (Webinar ID: 940 0946 7226 / Passcode: 969163)
AGENDA: Approval of January 2021 financial statements. Petitions received and disposed of. Mayor’s report. Reports of standing committees: Public Safety, Councilman Charles Stevens; Streets & Sanitation, Councilman Wayne Gibert; Finance Committee, Councilman John Jefferson; Judicial Committee, Councilwoman Kellar Rogers; Maintenance of Buildings, Councilwoman Bridget Porter; Planning Committee, Councilman Mickey Goodman. Special committee report: Main Street Revitalization, Mayor Rowe. Executive Session: Discuss a contractual agreement concerning the old Ninety Six Mill site and to receive legal advice on matters covered by the attorney-client privilege.
TUESDAY
ABBEVILLE COUNTY SCHOOL
DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 5 p.m.
LOCATION: Link to YouTube livestream to be posted ahead of meeting
AGENDA: Executive session: superintendent’s contract and personnel. Open session at 6 p.m. Any action on matters discussed in executive session. Gold star highlights. Public input. Superintendent’s report: Maintenance update, CIP, financial update, technology update, safety update, alternative school cost breakdown, AR — GCCAB-R (staff leave related to COVID-19) and AR — GBK-R (staff grievances), statements of economic interests report. Action items: Policy GBEEA (social media), second reading; policy DB (annual budget), second reading; 2021-22 school calendar, second reading; policies IHAK (character education) and IHAN (driver education), first reading; policy GCCAB (staff leave related to COVID-19), first reading; personnel. Request for information.
JOINT PLANNING COMMISSION
OF GREENWOOD COUNTY
TIME: 5:30 p.m. (part 1)
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: New business: Public hearing: Request number R-21-01-03 (District 1/Ward 6) by Mark III Properties, Inc. Request to rezone 79.64 acres, located at 1400 Florida Ave. (GPIN# 6844-598-505) from C-2 (General Commercial) and R-1 (Single Family Residential) to MPR (Master Planned Residential), Request number R-21-02-01 (District 7) by Greenwood County. Request to rezone four properties, totaling approximately 140.86 acres, located at 5730 Highway 25 N (GPIN# 6930-157-834, 6930-172-696, 6930-326-859, 6930-308-770) from RDD (Rural Development District) to I-1 (Light Industrial).
TIME: 6:30 p.m. (part 2)
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: New business: Public hearing: Request number R-21-02-02 (District 7) by Greenwood County. Request to rezone approximately 0.53 acres which is a portion of the property located at 1316 Morgan Road (GPIN# 6911-579-564) from RDD (Rural Development District) to R-1 (Sing Family Residential), variance request number R-21-02-04 (District 5) by Edward A. Parris. Property is located at 3423 Highway 246 S and an unaddressed parcel. Parcel is zoned AG-1 (Agriculture) in an unincorporated portion of Greenwood County. Parcels (GPIN# 6885-981-751, 6885-974-710). Variance is to allow inclusion of property without direct access to a public or private road right-of-way per requirements of Section 6-2-18 of the Greenwood County Land Development Regulations, Request number R-21-02-03 by Guns and Ammo 123 LLC. Request would amend Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance to modify Sec. 6-3-117(i) to allow a pistol, rifle, or skeet range within one mile of a residential use. Proposed amendment would allow for a pistol range on property located at 3817 Highway 25 N (GPIN# 6829-717-061).
TIME: 7:30 p.m. (part 3)
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: New business: Public hearing: Request number R-20-11-02 (District 6/Ward 5) by Mark III Properties Inc. Request is to rezone four properties totaling 87.52 acres located at Northside Drive, Clairmont Drive and 1807 Cokesbury Road (GPIN# 6847-345-443, 6847-389-384, 6847-322-298, 6847-231-262) from R-1 (Single Family Residential) to MPR (Master Planned Residential); Land development review; Commercial development; Council actions; Committee reports.
WEDNESDAY
GREENWOOD METROPOLITAN DISTRICT
TIME: 3 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood Metro Commission Room
AGENDA: Executive session: S.C. Code Ann., § 30-4-70(a)(2)- receipt of legal advice. Following Executive Session, the Commissioners may return to Open Session to take action on matters discussed in Executive Session.
THURSDAY
GREENWOOD COMMISSIONERS
OF PUBLIC WORKS
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: 810 Bypass 225 S.
AGENDA: Bid Opening: A-2-2021 – 7 Passenger Mini Van; E-2-2021 – Digger Derrick Truck. Financial Reports. Business: Consideration of half-ton extended cab pickup trucks; consideration of one-ton extended cab service truck; consideration of Class Three service trucks; consideration of Class Five construction truck; consideration of direct assessment of gas transmission system; consideration of half-ton crew cab pickup truck; consideration of vertical turbine pump overhaul (HSP#4); consideration of vacuum-operated liquid chemical feeders. Other business. Executive session to Discuss a Contractual Matter and Obtain Legal Advice. Following executive session, the commissioners may return to open session to take action on matters discussed in executive session.