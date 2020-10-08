TODAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Courthouse, Courtroom 201
AGENDA: Approval of minutes: August 13, 2020; Status reports: SCDOT C Program Statement — July 2020 statement, C-Fund Balance update through Oct. 6, Project updates: City of Greenwood Paving Project additional funding request; Old business; New business; Adjournment.
TROY TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Old Troy School House
AGENDA: Decision items: First Reading of the 2021 Budget Ordinance, Community Safety & Traffic Control Project, Troy Town Council Green Project; Discussion and updates: Old Business: Wisteria Park status/update, Emergency Response Plan for the Town of Troy status/update, McCormick County water system extension status/update, Troy Methodist Church secondary water meter use for Troy School House status/update, Greenwood County Transportation Committee / SCDOT road repairs status/update,MASC Hometown Development Grant status/update, Community Service Grant from CSX Transportation status/update, The Self Foundation Grant for Community Development Projects status/update, SC Cares Act, COVID-19 Funding Phase II, Open for receipt submission from July 1 thru Nov 1;New business: Old Troy School House / Troy Community Association Trustee Jamie Young, MASC SCMIRF Public Works Property and Liability Reduction Grant; Departments: Troy Fire Department: Status/Update on Mobile Cascade System, Participation in Night Out Against Crime Event, TFD 911 Address Compliance Project, Colonial Pipeline Grant for new medical equipment received $5000.00, Fireman Luke Downing; Open discussion and public input: National Night Out Against Crime, October 13th, Hwy 10 S Obstruction Hazard, SC Business License Tax Standardization Act H4331 was signed into law by Governor, Business Cards for Council Members, Land Line Phone Service at Town Hall; Financial update: Balances: Town of Troy Operational Checking Acct# 5703: $27,369.32, Town of Troy SC LGIP Acct# 2687: $25,220.61, Fire Department Operational Checking Acct# 6446: $8,872.92, Fire Department Grant Checking Acct# 0101: $250.00, Fire Department SC LGIP Acct# 2688: $50,024.68; Adjournment.