GREENWOOD CPW
BUDGET WORK SESSION
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: CPW Central Operations Center
AGENDA: Review of proposed 2021 budget, Executive session to discuss personnel and contractual matters per SC Code 30-4-70(a). Following executive session, the commissioners may return to open session to take action on matters discussed in executive session.
MCCORMICK COUNTY COUNCIL
SPECIAL CALLED MEETING
TIME: 11 a.m.
LOCATION: McCormick County Administration Center
AGENDA: Public hearing: Ordinance 20-07 Library board amendment, Council to consider third reading.