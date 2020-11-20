TODAY

GREENWOOD CPW

BUDGET WORK SESSION

TIME: 10 a.m.

LOCATION: CPW Central Operations Center

AGENDA: Review of proposed 2021 budget, Executive session to discuss personnel and contractual matters per SC Code 30-4-70(a). Following executive session, the commissioners may return to open session to take action on matters discussed in executive session.

MCCORMICK COUNTY COUNCIL

SPECIAL CALLED MEETING

TIME: 11 a.m.

LOCATION: McCormick County Administration Center

AGENDA: Public hearing: Ordinance 20-07 Library board amendment, Council to consider third reading.