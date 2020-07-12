MONDAY
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Saluda County Administration Building, Council Chambers and streamed on Saluda County’s YouTube page.
AGENDA: Approval of minutes for June 22, 2020; Reports of county officials; New business: Consideration to approve the school resource officer agreement between the County of Saluda and Saluda School District One, Consideration to fill the vacant Building Maintenance Worker position, Saluda County Fire Board re-appointments, Saluda Airport Commission appointment; Executive session: Council may go into Executive Session pursuant to Section 30-4-70(a)(1)(2) and (5) of the SouthCarolina Code of Laws 1976, as amended to discuss: a personnel matter in the Roads and Bridges Department; a contractual matter on the site enhancement project at the Saluda County Commerce Park-West; and economic development matters for projects Beulah Solar LLC and Catalina Solar LLC. Possible action may come out of executive session on the: personnel matter in the Roads and Bridges Department; contractual matter on the site enhancement project at the Saluda County Commerce ParkWest; and economic development matters for projects Beulah Solar LLC and Catalina Solar LLC.; Adjournment.
TUESDAY
ABBEVILLE COUNTY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP
BOARD MEETING
TIME: 2 p.m.
LOCATION: Virtual through GoToMeeting
AGENDA: Approval of minutes June 4, 2020; Marketing video — Workforce/Promise; Lease — Project Russell; Adjourn.