MONDAY
Greenwood County School
District 50 Board of Trustees
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: Because of pandemic crisis, the board of trustees meeting will only be open to the board of trustees and essential District 50 staff. The community can access the board meeting via livestream.
Guidelines for Public Forum: (1) No more than three participants. (2) The participant must sign up at the Board meeting on the sheet provided at the door. (3) No guest will be allowed with the participant. (4) Participant must arrive before 6 p.m.
Agenda: Call to Order; Approval of Minutes Adoption of Agenda; Information Items; Superintendent’s Report; Recognitions; Opening of School Update; Title 9 Policy (Gerald Witt); Financial Update (Rodney Smith); Public Forum -See Guidelines. Executive Session: Personnel Matters Recommendations and Vacancies; Action Items; Board Policy GDD-Sick Days (Gerald Witt); Personnel Recommendations and Vacancies (Christi Louden); Adjournment.
SALUDA TOWN COUNCIL
SPECIAL CALLED MEETING
TIME: 4:30
LOCATION: Saluda Town Hall
AGENDA: First reading of Ordinance 2020-10 COVID-19 Mask Ordinance; Comments by Town Council; Adjournment.
GREENWOOD CITY COUNCIL
LEGISLATIVE BUSINESS MEETING
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Municipal Building, Room 201
AGENDA: Approval of consent agenda; Public hearings: Second Readings — Consider Ordinance No. 20-011 Providing Provisions for the Issuance by the City Manager for Temporary Event Permits; Consider Ordinance No. 20-012 Approving the Amendment of an Intergovernmental Agreement by and between the City of Greenwood and Greenwood County Relating to the Amendment and Restatement of a Special Source Revenue Credit Agreement Pertaining to a Multi-County Business Park Located within the City; Authorizing City Officials to Take Such Actions as necessary to Effectuate the Purposes of this Ordinance; and Other Matters Related Thereto.; Public appearances: Recognize Maggie McMahon, Greenwood County Litter Prevention Coordinator, Recognize Bishop Oliver T. McCray, Jr., Pastor of Morris Chapel Baptist Church; Unfinished business: Second Reading -Consider Ordinance No. 20-010 Amending the City of Greenwood’s Official Zoning Map (Ordinance No. 04-020) by Rezoning Approximately 0.28 Acres, Located at 101 Grace Street, from NC-GV (Neighborhood Commercial/Greenwood Village Overlay) to OP-GV (Office Professional/Greenwood Village Overlay); New business: Consider Executive Session to Receive Legal Advice related to matters covered by the attorney-client privilege. Note: Upon returning to open session, Council may take action on matters discussed in executive session; City Manager comments; City council comments; Adjourn.
TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL
REGULAR MEETING
TIME: 4 p.m. Executive Session, 5:30 p.m. Regular meeting
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library and Video Conference
AGENDA: Executive session; Approval of minutes for July 7, 2020 regular meeting and July 14, 2020 special called meeting; Presentations: Introduction of James Whitaker – Greenwood City/County Building Official, Boat Capacity Study performed by Kleinschmidt – Robert Russian, County Engineer, Review of Proposed Lake Greenwood Boating Access Conceptual Designs — Davis and Floyd; Public comment: Due to the Video Conference format of the County Council meeting to accommodate the Social Distancing requirement of the Governor, a member of the public will have the option to submit a written Public Comment. If you wish to do so, please submit your comment in writing to the Clerk to County Council via email: smcintyre@greenwoodsc.gov by Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 12:00 Noon. The meeting will be LiveStreamed on the Greenwood County website. Your comment may be read during this portion of the meeting, and will be included with the minutes and records for the meeting. If you wish to attend the meeting in person, there will be a sign up sheet and opportunity to speak during the Public Comment portion of the meeting. Pursuant to Section 2-2-9 of the Code of Ordinances of Greenwood County, as amended April 2, 2013, a member of the public may speak on any listed item appearing on the agenda, with the exception of personnel matters. Please identify the agenda item to which you will be speaking. No speaker will be allowed to speak to multiple agenda items. At the discretion of the Chairman or presiding officer, the length of time for any speaker’s presentation may be limited, and the number of speakers may also be limited.; Old business: Public hearing — Ordinance 2020-01 authorizing (1) the execution and delivery of amended and restated Special Source Revenue Credit Agreement by and between Greenwood County, South Carolina (the “County”) and Cole Mt. Greenwood SC, LLC (the “ amended agreement”) to clarify the terms of the existing agreement and extend the existing agreement up to an additional ten (10) years; (2) the execution and delivery of an amended Intergovernmental Agreement with the City of Greenwood (the “City”); and (3) other matters related thereto — Third Reading, Ordinance 2020-16 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13- 86, as and if amended, so that one (1) parcel of land (31.95 acres) owned by Jeffrey W Lagrone and Judy L Corriher located at 615 Old Abbeville Highway in Greenwood, South Carolina (G-Pin # 6836-509-509) to change zoning classifications from R-1 (Single Family Residential) to R-4 (Two Family Residential) — Second Reading, Ordinance 2020-17 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13- 86, as and if amended, so that one (1) parcel of land (10.88 acres) owned by Edmund Stevens located at 1327 Florida Avenue in Greenwood, South Carolina (G-Pin # 6844-499-292) to change zoning classifications from I-1 (Light Industrial) to R-1 (Single Family Residential) — Second Reading; Boundary Line Agreement: A proposed Boundary Line Agreement between Greenwood County and Roxy and Kathleen Crawford for the property described as “All that certain piece, parcel or lot of land, together with improvements thereon, situate, lying and being in the County of Greenwood; State of South Carolina, as shown on plat of survey by Piedmont Surveying, Inc., dated May 14, 2019 being shown and designated as Lot 3 containing 0.97 acre” located at 114 Teapot Drive in Laurens County; A proposed Boundary Line Agreement between Greenwood County and Hugh Moseley, Jr. for the property described as “All that certain piece, parcel or lot of land, together with improvements thereon, situate, lying and being in the County of Greenwood, State of South Carolina, as shown on plat of survey by R. Daniel Proctor dated September 19, 2019 and shown as Lot 30A, Tr B, C, and Parcel X & Y” located at 141 Belle Rive Drive in the Belle Rive subdivision.; A Proposed Boundary Line Agreement between Greenwood County and Betty Jo Scurry for the property described as “All that certain piece, parcel or lot of land, together with improve thereon, situate, lying and being in the County of Newberry, State of South Carolina. as shown on a plat of survey by R. Daniel Proctor, P.L.S of Piedmont Surveying, lnc. dated March 6, 2020, recorded in Plat Book 159 at page 7 of the Clerk of Court’s Office for Newberry County” located at 1854 Scurry Island Road in Newberry County.; A Proposed Boundary Line Agreement between Greenwood County and David and Rebecca Tuteral for the property described as “All that certain piece, parcel or lot of land, together with improvements thereon, situate, lying and being in the County of Greenwood, State of South Carolina, as shown on plat of survey by Piedmont Surveying, Inc., R. Daniel Proctor, P.L.S., dated December 4, 2019, being shown and designated as Lot 21 & 22, 0.77 Acres” located at 203 Kayak Point in the Newport Subdivision.; Three proposed Boundary Line Agreements between Greenwood County and Michael and Clare Reynolds for the property described as “All that certain piece, parcel, or lot of land, with any improvements thereon, situate, lying, and being in the County of Laurens, State of South Carolina, near the waters of Lake Greenwood, being shown, designated, and delineated as Lot 5, containing 1.056 acres, on a plat of survey entitled “Subdivision Plat for Moore’s Pointe of Lots 2, 3, 4, & 5 Moore’s Pointe at the End of County Line Road”, prepared by John H. Welborn, PLS #57738, dated November 21, 2017, revised December 1, 2017” located at 115 Wonderland Drive in Laurens County.; End of public hearings; New business: Update from County Treasurer’s Office, Discussion regarding proposed Fire Fee for Parcel only — no structure, Consideration of the appointment of Special Tax District Commissioners for the following subdivisions — Folly Bend: Jeff Thomas (re-appoint), District Six, Resolution 2020-17 to consider the inducing and identifying of proposed investment under code name of “Project Clouds” and other matters related thereto, First reading: Ordinance 2020-18 authorizing the execution and delivery of Fee in Lieu of Tax Agreements by and between Greenwood County, South Carolina and a company or companies known to the County at this time as Project Clouds with respect to certain economic development property in the County, whereby such property will be subject to certain payments in lieu of taxes, including the provision of certain Special Source Revenue Credits; and other matters related thereto (Title Only).; Pending items; District reports; Manager’s report; Attorney’s report; Executive session (if needed); Adjournment.
WEDNESDAY
GREENWOOD METROPOLITAN DISTRICT
RATE GUIDANCE WORKSHOP AND COMMISSION MEETING
TIME: Noon, Rate Guidance Workshop, 2 p.m. Commission Meeting
LOCATION: GMD Commission Room, 110 Metro Drive
AGENDA: Welcome visitors, open and receive bids: Report from the Partnership Alliance; Approval of minutes: June 24, 2020 regular meeting minutes; Business; Finance reports; Other business; Adjourn.
THURSDAY
GREENWOOD CPW
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood CPW Central Operations Center, Assembly Room
AGENDA: Financial reports: Countybank report, Financial statement; Business: Consideration of Intermediate SUV, Consideration of VM Server Hardware, Consideration of Reynolds Ave 6” Water Line Replacement, Consideration of Brine Saturator Tank, Consideration of Resolution for Check Exchange with the City of Greenwood; Other business; Executive session for contractual matter; Adjournment.