THURSDAY
GREENWOOD CITY COUNCIL
ANNUAL PLANNING MEETING
Note: This is not a called meeting. It is an informational planning session that takes place every year.
TIME: Noon-5 p.m.
LOCATION: Connie Maxwell Children’s Home, Sam Smith Activities Center.
AGENDA: 12:45 p.m. — Welcome.; 1 p.m. — City organizational changes.; 1:30 p.m. — 2020 departmental highlights/year in review.; 4:15 p.m. — wrap up and questions and answers.
FRIDAY
GREENWOOD CITY COUNCIL
ANNUAL PLANNING MEETING
Note: This is not a called meeting. It is an informational planning session that takes place every year.
TIME: 9 a.m.-Noon
LOCATION: Connie Maxwell Children’s Home, Sam Smith Activities Center.
AGENDA: 9 a.m. — Budget deep dive.; 10:30 a.m. — Review of LOST options.; 11:30 a.m. — Wrap up and questions and answers. Noon (or sooner) — Closing Remarks.