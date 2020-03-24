TODAY
ABBEVILLE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Administrative Building, 400 Greenville St. (Meeting to be livestreamed because of the COVID-19 pandemic; in-person attendance is only open to trustees and essential staff. The community can access the board meeting via Livestream. Public input will be suspended during this pandemic crisis.)
AGENDA: Public Input-Action Item: Temporary Suspension of Policy BEDH Public Participation at Meetings. Consent Action Items (Under the consent agenda, all action items will be voted on after one motion and second to approve them without discussion. If a board member wants -any action item discussed or voted on separately, the board member, at the beginning of open session, must ask that the action item be moved to the discussion action item section): Approval of Feb. 25 Regular Board Meeting Minutes and Jan. 23 Board Workshop Minutes. Consent Information Items (Under the consent agenda, information items will not be commented on unless a board member, at the beginning of open session, asks that an item be moved to the discussion information section): Maintenance Update. Discussion Information Items: Superintendent’s Report: Financial Update, Safety Update and Facilities Update. Discussion Action Items: Referendum and Board Seat Date, 2020-2021 School Calendar 2nd Reading, Personnel-Contracts, Roofing Project WWE RFP 2020-1, LED Lighting Project WWE and CTE #IFB-2020-1 and Minutes of Meetings.