MONDAY
GREENWOOD CITY COUNCIL WORK SESSION
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood City Building, Municipal Courtroom.
AGENDA: No agenda for work session.
TUESDAY
MCCORMICK COUNTY COUNCIL BUDGET WORKSHOP
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: McCormick County Administration Complex.
AGENDA: Budget workshop meeting with department heads and outside agencies to discuss the fiscal year 21-22 budget. No decisions are expected to be made.
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 4 p.m. — Executive Session, 5:30 p.m. — Regular Meeting
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library.
AGENDA: Executive session; Presentations: Update from The Greenwood Promise; Public comment: Due to the Video Conference format of the County Council meeting to accommodate the Social Distancing requirement of the Governor, a member of the public will have the option to submit a written Public Comment. If you wish to do so, please submit your comment in writing to the Clerk to County Council via email: smcintyre@greenwoodsc.gov by Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 12:00 Noon. The meeting will be streamed live to the County YouTube Video Channel. Your comment may be read during this portion of the meeting, and will be included with the minutes and records for the meeting. If you wish to attend the meeting in person, there will be a sign up sheet and opportunity to speak during the Public Comment portion of the meeting. Pursuant to Section 2-2-9 of the Code of Ordinances of Greenwood County, as amended April 2, 2013, a member of the public may speak on any listed item appearing on the agenda, with the exception of personnel matters. Please identify the agenda item to which you will be speaking. No speaker will be allowed to speak to multiple agenda items. At the discretion of the Chairman or presiding officer, the length of time for any speaker’s presentation may be limited, and the number of speakers may also be limited; Old business: Third readings: Ordinance 2021-04 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that four parcels of land totaling approximately 140.86 acres, owned by Greenwood County, at 5730 Highway 25 North, in Hodges, South Carolina (GPIN #6930-157-834; 6930-172-696; 6930-326-859; 6930-308-770) change zoning classifications from RDD (Rural Development) to I-1 (Light Industrial), Ordinance 2021-05 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that a 0.53 portion of land owned by Ellen S Bryant life estate, at 1316 Morgan Rd, in Hodges, South Carolina (GPIN #6911-579-564 — portion) change zoning classifications from RDD (Rural Development) to R-1 (Single Family Residential), Ordinance 2021-06 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance Section 6-3-117(i), to change the standards to allow a pistol, rifle, or skeet range within one (1) mile of a residential use; New business: Consideration of H-Tax application for the Greenwood County Parks and Recreation Department in the amount of $32,500 for expenses related to projects at Legion Field and construction of new Disc Golf course; Consideration of contract from Sean White Title Abstracting; Consideration of appointment of special tax district commissioners for the following subdivisions: Cherokee Hills – Coleman Robinson (New), District Six, Cherokee Hills – Joy McWhorter (New), District Six, Cherokee Hills – Angela Robinson (New), District Six, Reynolds Colony – Elizabeth Owen (Reappointment), District Three, Winding Creek – Amy Chess (New), District Six; Resolution 2021-12 designating April 2021 as Fair Housing Month; Resolution 2021-13 committing to negotiate a Fee-In-Lieu of Ad Valorem Taxes Agreement between Greenwood County and Project Moon; identifying the Project; and other matters related thereto; Execution of Quitclaim Deed granting easement to Ninety Six Commission of Public Works on County Right-Of-Way section of Business Park Road to install new waterline that will serve US Biomass and Mumford Industries; First readings: Ordinance 2021-07 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that three parcels of land totaling approximately 31.89 acres, located on Gantt Road, in Greenwood South Carolina (GPIN #6865-797-175, 6865-863-106, and 6865-852-123) changes zoning classifications from AG-2 (Agricultural District) to R-2 (Single Family Residential) (Title Only), Ordinance 2021-08 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that one parcel of land totaling approximately 41.85 acres, located at 3600 Old Laurens Road, in Greenwood South Carolina (GPIN #6858-685-894) changes zoning classifications from R1 (Low Density Residential) to I-1 (Light Industrial) (Title Only), Ordinance 2021-09 consenting to the conversion of an existing lease agreement between Greenwood County (The “County”) and a company known for the time being as “Project Lake” (The “Company”) to a Fee in Lieu of Tax Agreement pursuant to Title 12, Chapter 44, South Carolina Code, 1976, as amended; authorizing the execution and delivery of a Fee in Lieu of Tax (Conversion) Agreement by and between the County and the Company; Authorizing the reconveyance by the County to the Company of the property subject to such lease agreement; and other related matters (Title Only); District reports; Manager’s report; Attorney’s report; Executive session, if needed.
SALUDA TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Saluda Town Hall
AGENDA: New business: First Reading of Ordinance 2021-02 Amending the Zoning Map of the Town of Saluda and Rezoning Tax Map #079-17-01-012 & 079-17-01-007, First Reading of Ordinance 2021-03 Amending Business License Ordinance Section 7-1-3, Approval of Updated Employee Handbook and Social Media Policy.
THURSDAY
GREENWOOD CPW
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: CPW Boardroom, 121 W. Court Ave.
AGENDA: Bid openings: Microsoft Datacenter Licenses, Painting of Sedimentation Basin Clarifiers, Distribution System Water Quality Monitoring Panel; Business: Greenwood Promise Update; Other business.