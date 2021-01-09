MONDAY
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Saluda County Administration Building, Council Chambers.
AGENDA: Election of vice chairman; Old business: Third reading: Ordinance 08-20 — ordinance approving a FILOT agreement between Saluda County and Mayson Solar LLC, Ordinance 09-20 — establishing a joint county industrial and business park related to Mayson Joint County Industrial and Business Park, Second reading: Ordinance 12-20 — repeal ordinance 3-77 prohibiting nepotism or the hiring of relatives by Saluda County, ratify Karen T. Whittle resolution; New business: First reading: Ordinance 01-21 — to amend multi-county industrial park between Saluda County and Edgefield County, resolution designating and approving a FILOT between Saluda County and Beulah Solar, County Council committees for 2021 and 2022, health insurance increase on employer’s portion, Saluda Airport Commission reappointments, Saluda Nursing Center Board appointment; Executive session: personnel issue in the public buildings maintenance department and economic development project bobsled.
MCCORMICK SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
TIME: 7 p.m.
AGENDA: Executive session 6p.m., personnel matters, student matters, property matters, motions on executive session items, recognition item: board appreciation month, signing of ethical principals, budget update, approval of families first coronavirus relief extension, presentation of calendar options for 2021-2022 school year, update on hybrid/virtual academy, COVID-19 update and review.
TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY LIBRARY BOARD
TIME: noon
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: New business: Proposed FY 2021-2022 Greenwood County Library budget, Library Director appointment.
GREENWOOD DISTRICT 52
SCHOOL BOARD
TIME: 6 p.m.
AGENDA: 2019-2020 Audit Presentation: Manley and Garvin, Monthly financial review, 2020 Fall data results, board appreciation, SCSBA Ethics Pledge, parenting report, primary school sinkhole, first steps in construction procurement: Understanding S.C. Law and District procurement policy, AD HOC committee formation and objectives, 2nd semester and COVID-19, School Resource Officer monthly report, FFCRA New administration rule, personnel update, new hire, Executive Session receipt of legal advice for potential claims covered by the attorney-client privledge, action as necessary for items from Executive Session, Board member comments.
WEDNESDAY
GREENWOOD METROPOLITAN DISTRICT
TIME: 3 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood Metro Commission Room.
AGENDA: Business: Consideration of bid recommendation on the gear reducer for the aerators in the Biological Nutrient Removal (BNR) at Wilson Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP), consideration of lawn care maintenance contract ($114,000.00 — 2 years) with Soft Clean Exteriors, out of Simpsonville SC; Executive session: personnel matter.
GREENWOOD DISTRICT 51
SCHOOL BOARD
TIME: 3 p.m.
AGENDA: COVID-19 update, academic progress update, vote on instructional model beginning Jan. 19th, vote on offer to buy 25 East Main Street.
THURSDAY
GREENWOOD CPW
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood CPW Central Operations Center Assembly Room
AGENDA: Bid opening: Highland Park Drive, Wilson Street, Janeway Avenue water main replacement; Business: Ratification of lawn care contract award, consideration of cleaning services extension, consideration of Chamber of Commerce renewal.