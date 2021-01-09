MONDAY

SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL

TIME: 6 p.m.

LOCATION: Saluda County Administration Building, Council Chambers.

AGENDA: Election of vice chairman; Old business: Third reading: Ordinance 08-20 — ordinance approving a FILOT agreement between Saluda County and Mayson Solar LLC, Ordinance 09-20 — establishing a joint county industrial and business park related to Mayson Joint County Industrial and Business Park, Second reading: Ordinance 12-20 — repeal ordinance 3-77 prohibiting nepotism or the hiring of relatives by Saluda County, ratify Karen T. Whittle resolution; New business: First reading: Ordinance 01-21 — to amend multi-county industrial park between Saluda County and Edgefield County, resolution designating and approving a FILOT between Saluda County and Beulah Solar, County Council committees for 2021 and 2022, health insurance increase on employer’s portion, Saluda Airport Commission reappointments, Saluda Nursing Center Board appointment; Executive session: personnel issue in the public buildings maintenance department and economic development project bobsled.

MCCORMICK SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

TIME: 7 p.m.

AGENDA: Executive session 6p.m., personnel matters, student matters, property matters, motions on executive session items, recognition item: board appreciation month, signing of ethical principals, budget update, approval of families first coronavirus relief extension, presentation of calendar options for 2021-2022 school year, update on hybrid/virtual academy, COVID-19 update and review.

TUESDAY

GREENWOOD COUNTY LIBRARY BOARD

TIME: noon

LOCATION: Greenwood County Library

AGENDA: New business: Proposed FY 2021-2022 Greenwood County Library budget, Library Director appointment.

GREENWOOD DISTRICT 52

SCHOOL BOARD

TIME: 6 p.m.

AGENDA: 2019-2020 Audit Presentation: Manley and Garvin, Monthly financial review, 2020 Fall data results, board appreciation, SCSBA Ethics Pledge, parenting report, primary school sinkhole, first steps in construction procurement: Understanding S.C. Law and District procurement policy, AD HOC committee formation and objectives, 2nd semester and COVID-19, School Resource Officer monthly report, FFCRA New administration rule, personnel update, new hire, Executive Session receipt of legal advice for potential claims covered by the attorney-client privledge, action as necessary for items from Executive Session, Board member comments.

WEDNESDAY

GREENWOOD METROPOLITAN DISTRICT

TIME: 3 p.m.

LOCATION: Greenwood Metro Commission Room.

AGENDA: Business: Consideration of bid recommendation on the gear reducer for the aerators in the Biological Nutrient Removal (BNR) at Wilson Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP), consideration of lawn care maintenance contract ($114,000.00 — 2 years) with Soft Clean Exteriors, out of Simpsonville SC; Executive session: personnel matter.

GREENWOOD DISTRICT 51

SCHOOL BOARD

TIME: 3 p.m.

AGENDA: COVID-19 update, academic progress update, vote on instructional model beginning Jan. 19th, vote on offer to buy 25 East Main Street.

THURSDAY

GREENWOOD CPW

TIME: 10 a.m.

LOCATION: Greenwood CPW Central Operations Center Assembly Room

AGENDA: Bid opening: Highland Park Drive, Wilson Street, Janeway Avenue water main replacement; Business: Ratification of lawn care contract award, consideration of cleaning services extension, consideration of Chamber of Commerce renewal.