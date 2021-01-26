TODAY
GREENWOOD CITY/COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: New business: Public Hearing: Request number R-21-01-01 (District 4) by Conrad P. Leo. This request is to rezone 1.02 acres, located at 208 Bypass 225 S (GPIN # 6845-204-829) from C-2 (General Commercial) to R-1 (Single-Family Residential), Request number R-21-01-02 (District 6) by Piedmont Housing Group, LLC. This request is to rezone 23.903 acres, located at 1365 Mathis Rd (GPIN # 6846-016-831) from R-3 (Single Family Residential) to R-5 (Multi-Family Residential), Request number R-21-01-03 (District 1) by Mark III Properties, Inc. This request is to rezone 79.64 acres, located at 1400 Florida Av (GPIN # 6844-598-505) from C-2 (General Commercial) and R-1 (Single Family Residential) to MPR (Master Planned Residential).
THURSDAY
GREENWOOD CPW
NOTE: THE LOCATION AND AGENDA HAS BEEN REVISED SINCE IT WAS FIRST PUBLISHED.
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: Virtual — https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82505891047?pwd=SXNOTmlsdVczY3liT05CZzZpSnpTUT09, +1 301-715-8592, Meeting ID: 825 0589 1047, Passcode: 684140
AGENDA: Financial reports: Countybank report, Financial statement; Business: Consideration of Highland Park Drive, Willson Street, Janeway Avenue 8” water main replacement, Consideration of CPW Cares transfer, Presentation by Upper Savannah Land Trust; Other business.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP
TIME: 11 a.m.
LOCATION: Virtual — https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/643610429 or by phone at +1 (646) 749-3122 — One-touch: tel:+16467493122,,643610429#, Access Code: 643-610-429
AGENDA: Budget; Existing business industry visits, contacts; Marketing for 2021; Workforce development; Executive session.