MONDAY
GREENWOOD CITY COUNCIL
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Location: 520 Monument St., Room 201
Agenda: Public appearances: 1. Recognize Bishop Oliver McCray 2. Recognize Rev. Dr. Derrick Scott, presiding elder of the Abbeville-Greenwood District of AME Church. 3. Recognize Velma Wardlaw from Westside Coalition Planning Team. Unfinished business: 1. Consider ordinance number 20-022 amending ordinance 03-010 zoning ordinance chapter 4, overlay district, article 6, Uptown Greenwood Overlay District. New business: 1. Administer oath of office to: Niki Hutto, Ward 1; Betty Boles, Ward 3; Henry Watts, commissioner of public works. 2. Consider selection of Mayor pro-tempore. 3. Consider appointment of seats on the Greenwood city/county planning commission. 4. Consider resolution number 20-010 proclaiming Nov. 15-22, 2020 as National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. 5. Consider ordinance number 20-024 to authorize the city manager to sign a lease agreement with the Greenwood Commissioners of Public Works for approximately 6,800 square feet of space of the Municipal building. 6. Consider ordinance number 20-025 to authorize the city manager to issue CPW revenue bond anticipation notes in 2021. 7. Consider ordinance number 20-026 to levy tax for the city of Greenwood for 2021. 8. Consider ordinance number 20-027 to adopt the budget for 2021. 9. Consider ordinance number 20-028 to adopt hospitality budget line item for 2021. 10. Consider resolution number 20-009 authorizing Christmas gifts for city employees. 11. Consider authorizing the city manager to accept a 2020 Justice Assistance Grant in coordination with the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office.
TOWN OF DUE WEST COUNCIL
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: Town Hall, 103 Main St.
Agenda: Legislation — Ordinance number 04-2020, second reading, an ordinance to amend the town of Due West, S.C., zoning ordinance, dated July 29, 2009, by amending Article 2, Section 2.3, Table 1, Page 2-2 “Agriculture Uses: Livestock & Poultry” by removing “N” (not allowed) and inserting “C” (conditionally approved); and amending Article 3 “Conditional Use Regulations” by adding section 3.7 “Livestock and Poultry.” New business: 1. Approval of the 2020 town Christmas bonuses. 2. Reschedule the 2020 December council meeting to the second Monday, 12/14/2020. Announcements: 1. Town Hall will be closed for Thanksgiving on Nov. 26-27. 2. Fall trash pickup will be held on Nov. 16-19. 3. Thanksgiving trash collection will be on Thursday, Nov. 26. 4. Regular 2021 council meeting schedule and state holiday schedule for 2021.
Greenwood County School District 50 Board of Trustees
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: 400 Glenwood St., Greenwood
Agenda: Oath of office for newly elected board members. Election of officers. Date and time for regular board meetings. Superintendent’s report: Bi-monthly pay, testing overview, medical magnet program. Financial updates. Action items: Personnel recommendation and vacancies.
Greenwood County School District 51 Board of Trustees
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: Ware Shoals Community Library
Agenda: Health and safety update. Reopening plan update. Facilities update: WSPS window renovation and roof repairs, stadium lights, bond referendum update. Action items: Waiver request for paper/pencil testing for SCREADY ELA, employee bonus proposal and stadium lights. Finance review.
TUESDAY
Greenwood County Council
Time: 4 p.m.
Location: Greenwood County Library
Agenda: Executive session. Presentations: Thomas Norman regarding property line issue on 102 Mountain Shore Drive, Greenwood. Public comment. Old business: Third readings, 1. Ordinance 2020-26 to amend the Greenwood County zoning ordinance, being ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that one parcel of land owned by Terry W Boone/Nantasket Investments LLC, at 324 Old Abbeville Highway, in Greenwood,change zoning classifications from C-2 to R-5. 2 Ordinance 2020-27 amending Title 4, Chapter 1 of the Greenwood County Code to repeal certain sections governing the hiring and employment of personnel, and other matters related thereto. New business: A. Discussion regarding Greenwood County’s contribution toward the Troy waterlines. B. Consideration of appointment of members to the joint board of zoning appeals. C. Consideration of appointment of members to the joint planning commission. D. Update from the County Treasurer’s Office. E. Resolution 2020-25 to adjust Parks and Recreation fees for rental of facilities and fields for FY2021. F. Resolution 2020-27 to amend Section 4-1-29(a)(13) of the Greenwood County Ordinance Official County Holidays for the approval of the 2021 Official County Holidays. G. Resolution 2020-28 to transfer funds from the 2007 Capital Project Sales Tax to the Hydro project fund for the “emergency” spillway project. Executive session (if needed).