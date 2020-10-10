MONDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY
SCHOOL DISTRICT 51
TIME: 4 p.m.
LOCATION: Ware Shoals Primary School
AGENDA: Minutes: Sept. 21, 2020; Approve agenda; Health and safety update; Instructional model update; Financial review; Adjourn for School Tours and Principal Goals.
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Saluda County Administration Building, Council Chambers
AGENDA: Approval of minutes for Sept. 3, 14, 21, and 29, 2020; Report from County Council members; Report from County Council Chairman; Old business: Consideration to Accept a $250,000.00 Letter of Credit for American Land Holdings, LLC in Reference to Palmetto Pointe Subdivision and Allow American Land Holdings, LLC to Release the $3 Million Letter of Credit, Consideration to Enter Into the Road Maintenance Agreement Between American Land Holdings, LLC and Saluda County; New business: Resolution authorizing the execution and deliver of a fee in lieu of tax and incentive agreement by and between Saluda County, SC and a company identified as Project Mayson, First Readings in title only: Ordinance No. 08-20: An ordinance authorizing and approving the execution and delivery of a fee in lieu of tax and incentive agreement between Saluda County and Project Mayson, Ordinance No. 09-20: An ordinance authorizing and approving the establishment of a joint county industrial business park to be known as Saluda County Project Mayson Joint County Industrial and Business Park in Conjunction with Edgefield County, Ordinance No. 07-20: An ordinance to amend the Code of Ordinances, Saluda County, SC, Chapter Two Administration, Article Two County Council, Division Two Rules of Parliamentary Procedures, Sections 2-55.1 through 2-70, Consideration to fill a vacant position in the Magistrate’s Office, Saluda County Tax Appeals Board Appointment, Westview Behavioral Health Services Board Appointment, Westview Behavioral Health Services Board Appointment; Executive session: Council may go into Executive Session pursuant to Section 30-4-70(a)(1)(2) and (5) of the South Carolina Code of Laws 1976, as amended to: 1) discuss personnel in the Emergency Management Division; and 2) to discuss and receive legal advice on economic development Project Reynard. Possible action may come out of Executive Session in the Emergency Management Division; Adjournment.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6:30
LOCATION: Council Chambers of the Abbeville County Administrative Complex, 903 W. Greenwood St.
AGENDA: VII. Unfinished Business
1) Third reading of Ordinance (2020-14) providing for the recovery of costs by fees from users of the Corbin Road ground tank.
2) Second reading of Ordinance (2020-15) to approve a contract for the sale of approximately 25.46 +/- acres located off of South Carolina Highway 72 in Calhoun Falls (Site A) in Abbeville County (Abbeville Parcel #153-00-00-022) (The “Property”), and to authorize the County Director to execute such contract, a deed of conveyance and other documents necessary to carry out the transaction contemplated therein; and other matters related thereto.
3) Second reading of Ordinance (2020-16) to approve a contract for the sale of approximately 2.7 +/- acres located off of South Carolina Highway 72 in Calhoun Falls (Site B) in Abbeville County (Abbeville Parcel #154-00-00-028) (The “Property”), and to authorize the County Director to execute such contract, a deed of conveyance and other documents necessary to carry out the transaction contemplated therein; and other matters related thereto.
VIII. New Business
a) Resolutions:
1) Resolution (2020-16) authorize the expenditure of Accommodations Tax monies as recommended by the Accommodation Tax Committee.
TUESDAY
ABBEVILLE CITY COUNCIL
TIME: 7 p.m.
LOCATION: City Council Chambers, Opera House
AGENDA: ORDINANCE NO. 13-2020: Second Reading; An Ordinance of The City of Abbeville, South Carolina Establishing An Abbeville Community Performing Arts Foundation; ORDINANCE NO. 14-2020: First Reading; An Ordinance Of The City Of Abbeville, South Carolina Amending Ordinance 11-; RESOLUTION NO. 5-2020 A Resolution Of The City Of Abbeville, South Carolina Approving The Annual Update To The City Personnel Manual; Appointment — Consideration of an appointment of a representative to the Hospital Board Of Directors. (4-year term); Appointment – Consideration of an appointment of a representative to the Abbeville
GREENWOOD COUNTY LIBRARY BOARD
TIME: Noon.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Opening of meeting; Recognition of visitors; Open forum; Minutes: July 14, 2020; Director’s report; Old business; New business: Manley Garvin presentation, Proposed FY 2021 holidays; Adjournment.
MCCORMICK TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 7 p.m.
LOCATION: McCormick One Stop Conference Room
AGENDA: Presentations: Hannah Wigington, RDN, LD, community health coordinator of SNAP-ED Clemson University, Marcy Loucks, McKinley, Cooper and Co. — Town’s FY 19-20 audit; Regular Town Council business items — Minutes, Bills, Financial Statement; Legislation for consideration: Ordinances: Zoning — Transfer of Code Enforcement duties from Administrative to Police; Proclamations: Recovery Month — September, Breast Cancer Awareness Month — October; Reports: Police, Fire, Clerk/Treasurer; Old business; New business: Appointment of Christine Lee to the Town Planning Commission; Executive session: Section 30-4-70(A) — personnel — Discussion of employment, appointment, compensation, promotion, demotion, discipline or release of an employee; Mayor’s comments: Halloween — Town suggests face coverings, social distancing and small groups if trick or treating and staying within neighborhood; Adjournment.
WEDNESDAY
GREENWOOD METROPOLITAN DISTRICT
TIME: Noon — Treatment Plants Preliminary Engineering Report Workshop, 2:30 p.m. — Commission Meeting.
LOCATION: Greenwood Metropolitan District Commission Room
AGENDA: Approval of minutes: September 23, 2020 regular meeting minutes; Business: Consideration of Preliminary Engineering Reports for proposed work at West Alexander Waste Water Treatment Plant and at Wilson Creek WWTP; Service reports; Other business: Upcoming meetings: 3 p.m. 10/28/20 -Commission Meeting Financial Reports, 1:30 p.m. 11/05/20 — College Heights CDBG Progress Meeting, 3 p.m. 11/11/20 — Commission Meeting Service Reports; Executive session: S.C. Code Ann., § 30-4-70(a)(2)-discussion of contractual matters. Following Executive Session, the Commissioners may return to Open Session to take action on matters discussed in Executive Session; Adjourn.