TUESDAY
MCCORMICK COUNTY COUNCIL SPECIAL CALLED MEETING
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: 610 Mine St., McCormick
AGENDA: Presentation — Lee Dorn, Johnson, Lashober & Associates, P.C. Decision items: 1. Council to consider authorizing administrator to award re-roofing of judicial building to the low bidder, General COnstruction Services in the amount of $23,650. 2. Council to consider authorizing administrator to sign certification to receive 2021 Local Emergency Management Performance Grant funded under the American Rescue Plan Act in the amount of $12,977. 3. Ordinance 20-10: An ordinance to increase building inspection fees, council to consider first reading. Budget workshop — the McCormick County Council will discuss the fiscal year 21-22 budgets.
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL CALLED MEETING
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: Saluda County Administration Building, Council Chambers
AGENDA: New business: Consideration of the purchase of 307 West Butler Avenue for the new county library.
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 4 p.m. — Executive Session, 5:30 p.m. — Regular Meeting
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Executive session; Update on Greenwood County litter program; Palmetto Pride report; Public comment; Old business: Third reading: Ordinance 2021-07 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that four parcels of land totaling approximately 31.89 acres, located on Gantt Road, in Greenwood South Carolina (GPIN #6865-797-175, 6865-817-143, 6865-863-106, and 6865-852-123) changes zoning classifications from AG-2 (Agricultural District) to R-2 (Single Family Residential), Second reading: Ordinance 2021-11 authorizing the execution and delivery of a Fee-in-Lieu of Ad Valorem Taxes and Special Source Revenue Credit Agreement by and between Greenwood County, South Carolina and a company known to the County at this time as Project Cosmos and other affiliated entities, to provide for payment of a Fee-in-Lieu of Taxes with respect to certain projects; authorizing the inclusion of certain project sites in a multi-county business park; authorizing Special Source Revenue Credits; and other related matters; Public hearings: Second readings: Ordinance 2021-12 providing for the adoption for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021, of operating and capital budgets for the operation of the government of Greenwood County, the identification of the sources of anticipated revenue including taxes necessary to meet the financial requirements of the budgets adopted, the levy and collection of taxes necessary to meet all county purposes, including bonded indebtedness of the Greenwood Metropolitan District payable during the aforesaid fiscal year, the expenditure of the aforesaid taxes and other revenues coming to Greenwood County during the aforesaid fiscal year, the establishment of rates and fees, and the other matters relating to Greenwood County, Ordinance 2021-13 providing for a levy of taxes for Educational Purposes in Greenwood County, an appropriation for the said purposes for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021, and other matters relating thereto, Ordinance 2021-14 providing for the adoption for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021, of the Hospitality Tax budget including anticipated revenue and allocation of expenditures, Ordinance 2021-15 continuing Greenwood County’s use of a fire support uniform service charge on parcels in the unincorporated area of Greenwood County, and other matters related thereto, Ordinance 2021-16 amending Article G, Section 6-3-117 of the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance 13-86 (as and if amended) to establish minimum standards for operation of pistol ranges used for conducting permitted concealed weapons permit classes, and other matters related thereto; New business: Discussion regarding 2021-22 Goals for Greenwood County Parks and Recreation, First readings: Ordinance 2021-17 amending Title 11, Chapter 1 of the Greenwood County Code to establish minimum standards for the care and keeping of domestic dogs, licensing requirements for dog breeders, and other matters related thereto (Title Only), Ordinance 2021-18 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that one parcel of land totaling approximately 2.76 acres, located 612 Nation Road, in Greenwood South Carolina (GPIN #6931-623-400) changes zoning classifications from AG2 (Agricultural District) to AG-3 (Agricultural District), Executive session if needed.
NINETY SIX CPW CALLED MEETING
TIME: 5 p.m.
LOCATION: Ninety Six CPW office
AGENDA: Executive session: Discuss a Personnel Matter dealing with retention, release, or disciplinary action within the water/sewer department. FOIA Section 30-4-40 (a) Matters Exempt from Disclosure.
SALUDA TOWN COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: 100 South Jefferson St., Saluda
AGENDA: Reports from municipal officers: Administration, building codes, finance, court, CPW, fire, police, streets/sanitation. Unfinished business to include second reading of ordinances. New business to include introduction and reading of ordinances and resolutions and matters presented by council members. Executive session to discuss economic development matters and contractual matters. Council comments.
WARE SHOALS TOWN COUNCIL CALLED MEETING
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Ware Shoals Town Hall
AGENDA: Executive Sessions: Real Estate Matter: Negotiation of an agreement to acquire an easement interest in real estate within the town to accommodate the construction of a proposed wastewater collection line. FOIA Section 30-4-40 Real Estate. Committee may take action after Executive Session, Discuss quote for Honea Path Pump Station pump repair.