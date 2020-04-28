THURSDAY
GREENWOOD PARTNERSHIP ALLIANCE
BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING
TIME: noon
LOCATION: Via UberConference Link, uberconference.com/joseph428, or Optional dial-in number, 864-251-6787
AGENDA: Finance Committee Report: Review February & March Financials; CEO’s Report: Welcome of New Staff, State of Economic Development, Retail Strategy & Recruitment, Response & Recovery, SCDOC Grant Opportunity, FY 2020-2021 Budget Process; Business Development Report: Pipeline Health & 2019-2020 Activity, Product Development 2020-2021 Plans; Marketing Report: Marketing Activity, Website Traffic Report, Social Media Highlights; Investor Relations Report: New Investors, Investment Update, Special Election