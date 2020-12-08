WEDNESDAY
MCCORMICK COUNTY COUNCIL/MODOC SPECIAL FIRE TAX DISTRICT COMMISSION
TIME: 5 p.m.
LOCATION: McCormick County Administration and via Go to Meeting: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/591362133. You can also dial in using your phone: 1-872-240-3212, Access Code: 591-362-133.
AGENDA: Discussion of Modoc Special Fire Tax District VFD contract and FY 2020-2021 budget.
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL
CALLED MEETING
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Saluda County Administration Building
AGENDA: Report from County Council Chairman, old business: Third reading on Ordinance No. 11-20 to repeal Section 22-2 County Roads, Uniform Service Charge, in Chapter 22 Roads and Bridges, Article 1, in the Code of Ordinances for Saluda County; new business: Adoption of the updated Saluda County personnel policies and procedures manual, First reading: Ordinance 12-20 to repeal Ordinance 3-77 prohibiting nepotism or the hiring of relatives by Saluda County.
THURSDAY
MCCORMICK COUNTY BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS
TIME: 4:30 p.m.
LOCATION: McCormick County Administration Center
AGENDA: Variance request: Paul White — 163 Dogwood Lane, Parksville, request is to build an 18’ x 22’ carport which will exceed the size limitations in the single-family residential zoning district, Section 4.2.3d, McCormick County Zoning Ordinance; Kent and Brenda Hensley — 140 Bowen Drive, Modoc, variance is for side setback of 10 feet, single family residential 4.2.2, McCormick County Zoning Ordinance, to be reduced to 5 feet for the house they are planning to build.