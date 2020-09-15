TODAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY BOARD OF VOTER REGISTRATION AND ELECTIONS
LOGISTICS COMMITTEE MEETING
TIME: 9:30 a.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Conference Room, Room 104
AGENDA: Discussion of preparations for 2020 General Election; Development of policies and procedures: Volunteers, equipment pickup assistance, opening envelopes, write-in procedures; Next meeting; Adjournment.
PIEDMONT TECHNICAL COLLEGE AREA COMMISSION MEETING
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Conference Call: 800-753-1965 (Access code: 9418423)
AGENDA: Declarations: Conflict of interest; Approval of minutes of meeting held on Aug. 18, 2020; Financial review: For approval: Audit report — Fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, Budget status report — Aug. 2020: Revenue, Expense; Other; Responses on Area Commission annual documents: Area Commission Self-Evaluation, Conflict of Interest, Strategic Planning Update; Agency Head Salary Commission Review; President’s Report; Commission Chairman comments; Adjourn.
MCCORMICK COUNTY COUNCIL
NOTE: THIS AGENDA HAS BEEN MODIFIED SINCE IT WAS PUBLISHED SUNDAY
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: McCormick County Administration Center, Council Chambers
AGENDA: Approval of minutes for August 18, 2020; Speakers: William Bass, Clay Antonakos — Lee Builders, Josh Grizzard, Tamala White — Planning Commission Chairman, Clarissa Parks — Auditor; Decision items: Ordinance 20-07: First reading of Library Board Amendment, Resolution 01-20 — Council to consider accepting millage for fiscal year 20-21, Council to consider a request that McCormick County release Milliken from the remainder of FILOT without liability or penalty, Council to consider entering into an agreement with Kendig Keast Collaborative for Zoning and Land Development Ordinance revisions in the amount not to exceed $70,000, Council to consider authorizing the Administrator to utilize funds from the Economic Development account in the amount not to exceed $70,000 for Kendig Keast Collaborative for Zoning and Land Development ordinance revisions, Council to consider accepting Frederick Muller resignation from the Board of Assessment Appeals, Council to consider appointing Rev. Keith Cromer to the McCormick County Board of Assessment Appeals, Council to consider appointing Diane Shaffer to the McCormick County Board of Assessment Appeals, Council to consider appointing Mike Sartain to the McCormick County Board of Assessment Appeals; Committee reports; Adjournment.