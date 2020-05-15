MONDAY
WARE SHOALS SCHOOL DISTRICT
TIME: 5 p.m.
LOCATION: WSHS Auditorium
AGENDA: Superintendent’s Update, Dr. Sprouse: 2020-21 Budget and Graduation Ceremony. Action Items, Chairman Lake: Personnel Recommendations, Request for Release, Teacher Contracts and WSE/M Staffing Recommendation. Monthly Finance Review, Chairman Lake. Executive Session: FOIA: Discussion of employment, appointment, compensation, promotion, demotion, discipline, or release of an employee, a student, or a person regulated by a public body or the appointment of a person to a public body…
GREENWOOD CITY COUNCIL
LEGISLATIVE BUSINESS MEETING
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood City Courtroom
AGENDA: Public Appearance: Zsaquez Flucker from GLEAMNS HRC re: Community Action Month, New Business: Ordinance No. 20-006 Annexing property owned by Birchtree Storage, Ordinance No. 20-007 Amending the City of Greenwood’s Official Zoning Map (Ordinance No. 04-020) By Rezoning Approximately 2.5 Acres of Land Located at Bypass 225 South from R1 to OP. (1st reading). Consider Ordinance No. 20-008 Amending the City of Greenwood’s Official Zoning Map (Ordinance No. 04-020) by Rezoning Approximately 0.37 Acres of Land Located at 428 Grace Street from R4 to OP(1st reading), Ordinance No. 20-009 Amending the City of Greenwood’s Official Zoning Map (Ordinance No. 04-020) by Rezoning Approximately 19.79 Acres, Located at Emerald Farm Road from R3 to R1(1st reading), Authorize City Manager to Sign a Marketing Right and Option Agreement with Greenwood Partnership Alliance for the former Kitson Mill Site (Tax Map Number 6845-658-970), Consider Greenwood County Transportation Committee (CTC) Paving List of Streets for 2020.
GREENWOOD COUNTY
SCHOOL DISTRICT 50
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: The community can access the board meeting via livestream. Public forum will be suspended during this pandemic crisis. Any questions can be emailed to gravesj@gwd50.org.
AGENDA: Information Items: Superintendent’s Report: Coronavirus Update. Student Rights and Responsibilities (Gerald Witt). Financial Update (Rodney Smith). Public Forum-Canceled. Executive Session: Personnel Matters — Recommendations and Vacancies. Action Items: Student Fees (Gerald Witt). Resolution for Operating Budget (Rodney Smith). Personnel Recommendations and Vacancies (Christi Louden).
LAURENS COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 55
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: The meeting will be broadcast via Live Feed on You Tube. The link will also be available on the LCSD 55 website and on the LCSD 55 Facebook page.
AGENDA: Request to Enter Executive Session, Mr. Robby Bell, Board Action: Certified Employment Contract Recommendations for the 2020-2021 School Year. Reconvene in Open Session, Mr. Robby Bell. Request for Action on Executive Session, Mr. Robby Bell, Board Action. Request for Approval of Meeting Minutes for April 26, 2020 Mr. Robby Bell, Board Action. Superintendent’s Report: District Updates, Dr. Stephen Peters. Request for Approval of Schedule for Monthly Meetings Dr. Stephen Peters, Board Action, for the 2020-21 School Year. Request for Approval of Resolution to Suspend Portions of Mr. Edward Murray, Board Action. Board Policies in Conflict with State and Federal COVID-19 Guidelines and Mandates. Finance and Operations: Financial Report for Month of April, Mr. Jim Lollis. Request for Approval of Continuing Resolution 2020-2021 FY, Mr. Jim Lollis, Board Action.
TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 4 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Old Business: Public Hearings — Ordinance 2020-07 authorizing, approving and consenting to a First Amendment to Lease Agreement by and among Greenwood County, South Carolina and Eaton Corp; and other related matters (second reading), Ordinance 2020-08 to amend the Village and Cottages at Palmetto Crossing Planned Development District, being Ordinance 2018-13, as and if amended, so that the Planned Development District Master Plan will allow a pavilion and golf cart parking(second reading). New Business: Update from County Treasurer’s Office, Consideration of Greenwood County’s membership in the Greenwood Partnership Alliance for FY 2021, Consideration of the Appointment of Special Tax District Commissioners for the following Subdivisions, Resolution 2020-13 authorizing, approving and consenting to the addition of property to be acquired by Project Green Bee to a Joint County Industrial Park established pursuant to that certain master agreement effective December 31, 2012 between Greenwood County, South Carolina and Newberry County, and other related matters, Resolution 2020-14 authorizing, approving and consenting to the assignment and assumption of a Fee in Lieu of Tax Agreement from Turbine Component Services Greenwood, LLC to Eaton Corporation; and other related matters, Ordinance 2020-09 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13- 86, as and if amended, so that one (1) parcel of land (.97 acres) owned by Bubba Harvin located at 208 Bypass 225 S in Greenwood, South Carolina (G-Pin # 6845-204-829) to change zoning classifications from R-1 (Single Family Residential) to C-2 (General Commercial) (first reading title only), Ordinance 2020-10 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13- 86, as and if amended, so that one (1) parcel of land (15.28 acres) owned by Hamilton Park Apartments, LLC located at 212 Langley Road in Greenwood, South Carolina (G-Pin # 6836-521- 802) to change zoning classifications from R-1 (Single Family Residential) and C-2 (General Commercial) to R-6 (Multi-Family Residential)(first reading title only), Ordinance 2020-11 providing for the adoption for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020, of operating and capital budgets for the operation of the government of Greenwood County, the identification of the sources of anticipated revenue including taxes necessary to meet the financial requirements of the budgets adopted, the levy and collection of taxes necessary to meet all county purposes, including payment of the principal and interest on outstanding indebtedness of Greenwood County and bonded indebtedness of the Greenwood Metropolitan District payable during the aforesaid fiscal year, the expenditure of the aforesaid taxes and other revenues coming to Greenwood County during the aforesaid fiscal year, the Tuesday, May 19, 2020, Regular Meeting Page 3 of 3 establishment of rates and fees, and the other matters relating to Greenwood County (first reading title only), Ordinance 2020-12 providing for a levy of taxes for Educational Purposes in Greenwood County, an appropriation for the said purposes for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020, and other matters relating thereto (first reading title only), Ordinance 2020-13 authorizing (1) the execution and delivery of a Fee in Lieu of Tax and Incentive Agreement by and between Greenwood County, South Carolina (the “County”) and Velux Greenwood, LLC, acting for itself, one or more affiliates and/or other project sponsors (collectively, the “Company”), pursuant to which the county shall covenant to accept certain negotiated fees in lieu of ad valorem taxes with respect to the establishment and/or expansion of certain facilities in the County (collectively, the “Project”); (2) the benefits of a multi-county industrial or business park to be made available to the company and the project; (3) certain special source revenue credits in connection with the Project; and other matters related thereto (first reading title only). Executive Session.
PIEDMONT TECHNICAL COLLEGE AREA COMMISSION
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Conference Call
AGENDA: Financial Review for Approval, Paige Childs: Budget Status Report – April 2020. Request for Non-Mandatory Funds Transfer. President’s Report.
THURSDAY
GREENWOOD PARTNERSHIP
ALLIANCE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
TIME: Noon
LOCATION: VIA UBERCONFERENCE
AGENDA: Finance Committee Report: Review April Financials, Review of Budget; Other Business.