MONDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY
LEGISLATIVE DELEGATION
TIME: 11 a.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: New business: Announcement of delegation meetings for 2021, Consideration of reappointment of assistant to Greenwood County Legislative Delegation, Consideration of special salary increase for Lander University president, Consideration of request from SCDNR for FY2021 Water Recreational Resources Funds; Appointments to boards and commissions: Greenwood Metropolitan District, Beckman Mental Health, Board of Voter Registration and Elections; Other business as needed.
MCCORMICK COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT
TIME: 6 p.m. — Executive Session, 7 p.m. — Regular Meeting
LOCATION: Livestream on district Facebook page or district website
AGENDA: Executive session: Personnel matters, student matters, property matters; Budget update, Approval of step increases for all employees, Status of capital needs, General obligation bonds, Instructional highlight, Approval of CAO job descriptions, Approval of Policy GCCA COVID-19 Related Leave, Update on Face-to-Face Instruction/Virtual Academy, Plans for Remainder of School Year, Change in Graduation Date Approval, Special Election Information; Executive session, if needed.
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Saluda County Administration Building, Council Chambers.
AGENDA: Reports from County Council members, Chairman; Public hearings: Third reading: Ordinance No. 02-21 — AN ORDINANCE TO LEASE THE QUONSET HUT OWNED BY SALUDA COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA, LOCATED AT THE SALUDA COUNTY AIRPORT, Second Reading on Ordinance No. 03-21 “AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE DEVELOPMENT OF A JOINTLY OWNED AND OPERATED INDUSTRIAL/BUSINESS PARK IN CONJUNCTION WITH AIKEN COUNTY, SUCH INDUSTRIAL/BUSINESS PARK TO BE GEOGRAPHICALLY LOCATED IN AIKEN COUNTY AND ESTABLISHED PURSUANT TO SEC. 4-1-170 OF THE CODE OF LAWS OF SOUTH CAROLINA, 1976, AS AMENDED; TO PROVIDE FOR A WRITTEN AGREEMENT WITH AIKEN COUNTY TO PROVIDE FOR THE EXPENSES OF THE PARK, THE PERCENTAGE OF REVENUE APPLICATION, AND THE DISTRIBUTION OF FEES IN LIEU OF AD VALOREM TAXATION; AND OTHER MATTERS RELATED THERETO; New business: First Reading on Ordinance No. 04-21, — AN ORDINANCE TO PROVIDE APPROPRIATIONS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2021, FOR EDUCATIONAL AND SCHOOL PURPOSES IN SCHOOL DISTRICT ONE OF SALUDA COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA: TO PROVIDE FOR LEVY OF TAXES AND THE TAXABLE PROPERTY IN SCHOOL DISTRICT ONE: TO PROVIDE FOR THE EXPENDITURE OF SAID TAXES AND OTHER REVENUES COMING INTO THE SCHOOL DISTRICT DURING THE FISCAL YEAR, First Reading on Ordinance No. 05-21, — AN ORDINANCE TO ESTABLISH OPERATING AND CAPITAL BUDGETS FOR THE OPERATION OF THE COUNTY GOVERNMENT OF SALUDA COUNTY FOR THE FISCAL YEAR COMMENCING JULY 1, 2021; TO PROVIDE FOR THE LEVY OF TAXES ON ALL TAXABLE PROPERTY IN SALUDA COUNTY FOR ALL COUNTY PURPOSES FOR THE FISCAL YEAR COMMENCING JULY 1, 2021; TO PROVIDE FOR THE EXPENDITURE OF TAX REVENUES AND OTHER COUNTY FUNDS; TO PROVIDE FOR OTHER COUNTY PURPOSES; TO PROVIDE APPROPRIATIONS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR COMMENCING JULY 1, 2021: AND TO PROVIDE FOR CERTAIN FISCAL AND OTHER MATTERS RELATING TO COUNTY GOVERNMENT, Consideration to approve funds to the Town Of Saluda for reimbursement of legal fees incurred during their Special Election, Fair Housing Month Resolution, Election Resolution, Consideration of request from American Land Holdings regarding Palmetto Point to replace the line of Credit for $250,000 with a Surety Bond for $250,000 for two years, Transfer Funds from Contingency to Balance Accounts, Request by Mayson Fire Department to designate the use of the property at 1708 Greenwood Highway for future expansion of their facility, Approval to authorize the County Attorney to take preliminary steps necessary for the potential conveyance of the Old Town Fire Department to the County, Approval of Funds for the Replacement of an HVAC Unit, Request to hire a Summer Intern at the Library to be reimbursed by Saluda County First Steps. Saluda Nursing Center Board Appointment, Solid Waste Technology Committee Re-Appointment; Executive session: Council may go into Executive Session pursuant to Section 30-4-70(a) (2) and (5) of the South Carolina Code of Laws 1976, as amended to discuss contracts and receive legal advice on a property dispute, and on industrial park developments and project “Light”.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Abbeville County Administrative Complex
AGENDA: Presentation: United Christian Ministry of Abbeville County on public transportation in the county; Unfinished business: Third reading of Ordinance (2021-04) to establish requirements and procedures for property owners to apply for their property to be considered rehabilitated historic property and to receive special property tax assessments, and other matters related thereto, Resolution (2021-06) authorizing the County Director to enter into a contractual relationship with Mathis Plumbing, Heating and Air for the purchase of a Turbo-Power Gas Water Heather to be installed in the Detention Center in the amount not to exceed $48,480.00; New business: First reading: Ordinance (2021-03) to make appropriations for Abbeville County operating and capital budgets for the operation of the County Government of Abbeville County for the fiscal year commencing July 1, 2021; to provide for the levy of taxes for Abbeville County for the fiscal year commencing July 1, 2021; to provide for the expenditure of tax revenues and other county funds; to provide for other county purposes; to authorize the county to borrow money in anticipation of taxes; to provide for the repayment of sums borrowed by the County Governing Body; and to provide for certain fiscal and other matters relating to County Government, Ordinance (2021-05) to authorize the County to charge and collect a uniform service charge for the improvement of Fire Protection Services provided in Abbeville County, Ordinance (2021-06) providing for the issuance and sale of not exceeding two million dollars ($2,000,000) aggregate principal amount of General Obligation Bonds of Abbeville County, South Carolina; to prescribe the purposes for which the proceeds shall be expended; to provide for the payment thereof; and other matters related thereto, Resolutions: Resolution (2021-07) authorizing the establishment of a fund to hold the direct federal aid received by Abbeville County pursuant to the American Rescue Plan Act and to establish procedures for the accounting and distribution of such funds, Resolution (2021-08) authorizing the County Director to enter into a contractual relationship with Pickens Construction of Anderson, South Carolina in the amount of $47,427.00 for driveway improvements to Abbeville County Fire Headquarters Access Road in Abbeville County, South Carolina, Resolution (2021-09) authorizing the County Director to extend the contractual relationship with Smith Gardner of Columbia, South Carolina for engineering and environmental services at the Abbeville County Landfills through June 20, 2022, Resolution (2021-10) authorizing the County Director to enter into a contract with Election Systems & Software, LLC for the hardware maintenance and software license; maintenance and support services agreement for July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2024 at a cost not to exceed $57,780.00; County Director’s report; Committee reports; Council member reports; Public comments; Executive session: personnel, contractual, economic development or legal issues.
TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY
LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: noon
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library.
AGENDA: Recognition of visitors; Open forum; Director’s report; Old business; New business.
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL
BUDGET WORKSHOP
TIME: 3 p.m. — Executive Session, 4 p.m. — Budget Workshop
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Executive session; Budget workshop: Special appropriations and education funding and other matter related to the FY22 budget, Presentation of H-Tax applications for FY 2022 budget.
GREENWOOD COUNTY
SCHOOL DISTRICT 52
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Ninety Six Primary School
AGENDA: Finance: Financial Report, 2021-2022 Budget first reading; Instruction: Low Country Virtual Academy; Superintendent’s report: Parenting report, Approved fundraisers, one day field trip, professional meeting request, Ad Hoc committee update, SRO officer update, Ninety Six High FFA School Farm proposal, Salary schedule, Classified employees step increase for the 2020-2021 school year, Capital project priority list, District strategic plan approval, Policies for second reading: Policy ACB — Educational Equity, Policy GBGAB — Lactation Accommodation, Policy BEDH — Public Participation in Meeting, Policy IMG — Animals in School, Policy GBGAA — Service Animals Staff, Policy ACE — Service Animals Public, Policy JLCDD-R — Service Animals Students, Policies for first reading: Policy IJNDB — Use of Technology Resources in Instruction, Administrative Rule JLCD-R — Assisting Students with Medications, Policy for Emergency Approval — Policy GBGA — Staff Health; Personnel: Personnel update, Personnel recommendations for the 2021-2022 school year, Adoption of supplementary salaries; Executive session: Personnel — Contractual matter, Receipt of legal advice related to a pending lawsuit, Discussion of an individual employment matter — Superintendent’s evaluation; Action as necessary for items in Executive Session.
MCCORMICK CITY COUNCIL
TIME: 7 p.m.
LOCATION: McCormick One Stop Conference Room
AGENDA: Proclamation: Sunshine Week — March 14-20; Old business: Copy of FY 2021-2022 Town General Fund Operating Budget first reading; New business: Planning Commission training April 27, 29 5-8 p.m., Information on business license standardization, American Rescue Plan.
WEDNESDAY
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 9 a.m.
LOCATION: Saluda County Administration Building, Council Chambers
AGENDA: County Council will conduct a budget work session on county departments and agency requests for fiscal year 2021-2022.
GREENWOOD METROPOLITAN DISTRICT
TIME: 3 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood Metro Commission Room
AGENDA: Business: Award bid recommendation for the Automatic Tank Gauging and Leak Detection System; Executive session: S.C. Code Ann., § 30-4-70(a)(1)(2)- personnel matters and receipt of legal advice. Following Executive Session, the Commissioners may return to Open Session to take action on matters discussed in Executive Session.
THURSDAY
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL
BUDGET WORK SESSION
TIME: 1:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Saluda County Administration Building, Council Chambers
AGENDA: County Council will conduct a budget work session on county departments and agency requests for fiscal year 2021-22.