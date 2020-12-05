MONDAY
GREENWOOD CITY COUNCIL
WORK SESSION
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood City Building, Municipal Courtroom.
AGENDA: No agenda for work session.
MCCORMICK COUNTY
SCHOOL DISTRICT
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Livestreamed on Facebook
AGENDA: Budget update, approval of interventionist job description, instructional highlight McCormick High School, update on hybrid/virtual academy, COVID-19 update/review, approval of second-semester plan.
TUESDAY
MCCORMICK TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 7 p.m.
LOCATION: McCormick Conference Room One Stop
AGENDA: Introduction of Jaime Hembree, McCormick School District superintendent; Legislation – Consideration of Ordinance #O-2021-01-12-01 –Town of McCormick Business Incentive Program for 2021, Resolution #R-2020-12-08-01 – Safety Policy & Management Letter for 2021
Abbeville City Council
TIME: 7 p.m.
LOCATION: City Council Chambers – Opera House, 100 Court Square
AGENDA: Presentation of a plaque to Councilmember Grant for 4 years of service to the City of Abbeville; Presentation of a plaque to Mayor Santana Delano Freeman for 20 years of service to the City of Abbeville; Mayor-elect Trey Edwards sworn into officer by David E. Strickland, city judge; presentation of the gavel to Mayor Trey Edwards by Mayor Santana Delano Freeman; Farewell remarks by Mayor Santana Delano Freeman; Election of Mayor Pro-tem; Resolution Of The City Of Abbeville, South Carolina To Adopt The Abbeville County Hazard Mitigation Plan
CITY MANAGER REPORTS: Civic Center Update; ACPA Board Appointment Reminder; COVID-19 Bonus Pay
NEW BUSINESS: Appointments to the City Judge positions.
EXECUTIVE SESSION: Receipt of Legal Advice Relating to a Potential Claim.
(Intergovernmental Agreements); Discussion of Negotiations Incident to Proposed Purchase of Property (Electric Distribution)
(Upon returning to open session, Council may take action on matters discussed in Executive Session.)
WEDNESDAY
GREENWOOD METROPOLITAN DISTRICT
TIME: 3 p.m.
LOCATION: Metro Commission Room
AGENDA: Receive and open bids on CIPP, gear reducer for the aerators in the Biological Nutrient Removal at Wilson Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant and presentation of FY20 audit report; Consideration cost of living adjustment of 1.4% based on current information from the consumer price index — would go into effect Jan. 2, 2021, Consideration of resolution to increase monthly compensation of Commissioners to reflect 1.4% cost of living adjustment effective Jan. 2, 2021, Consideration of contracting payroll services; October and November finance reports; Recommendation to award CIPP project; Executive session to discuss personnel issues regulated by a public body. Following executive session, the commissioners may return to open session to take action on matters discussed in executive session.
THURSDAY
GREENWOOD CPW
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood CPW Central Operations Center Assembly Room
AGENDA: Bid opening: Carbon Dioxide for WTP 2021, Department reports, Consideration of NetApp storage shelf replacement, sludge and solid waste disposal for WTP, Tantalus maintenance agreement, 2021 budget, miscellaneous fee adjustments, election of officers, chemicals for water treatment plant, final settlement agreement with Duke Energy and option with Greenwood County for city pond property; Executive session to discuss a contractual matter. Following executive session, the commissioners may return to open session to take action on matters discussed in executive session.