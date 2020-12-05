MONDAY

GREENWOOD CITY COUNCIL

WORK SESSION

TIME: 5:30 p.m.

LOCATION: Greenwood City Building, Municipal Courtroom.

AGENDA: No agenda for work session.

MCCORMICK COUNTY

SCHOOL DISTRICT

TIME: 6 p.m.

LOCATION: Livestreamed on Facebook

AGENDA: Budget update, approval of interventionist job description, instructional highlight McCormick High School, update on hybrid/virtual academy, COVID-19 update/review, approval of second-semester plan.

TUESDAY

MCCORMICK TOWN COUNCIL

TIME: 7 p.m.

LOCATION: McCormick Conference Room One Stop

AGENDA: Introduction of Jaime Hembree, McCormick School District superintendent; Legislation – Consideration of Ordinance #O-2021-01-12-01 –Town of McCormick Business Incentive Program for 2021, Resolution #R-2020-12-08-01 – Safety Policy & Management Letter for 2021

Abbeville City Council

TIME: 7 p.m.

LOCATION: City Council Chambers – Opera House, 100 Court Square

AGENDA: Presentation of a plaque to Councilmember Grant for 4 years of service to the City of Abbeville; Presentation of a plaque to Mayor Santana Delano Freeman for 20 years of service to the City of Abbeville; Mayor-elect Trey Edwards sworn into officer by David E. Strickland, city judge; presentation of the gavel to Mayor Trey Edwards by Mayor Santana Delano Freeman; Farewell remarks by Mayor Santana Delano Freeman; Election of Mayor Pro-tem; Resolution Of The City Of Abbeville, South Carolina To Adopt The Abbeville County Hazard Mitigation Plan

CITY MANAGER REPORTS: Civic Center Update; ACPA Board Appointment Reminder; COVID-19 Bonus Pay

NEW BUSINESS: Appointments to the City Judge positions.

EXECUTIVE SESSION: Receipt of Legal Advice Relating to a Potential Claim.

(Intergovernmental Agreements); Discussion of Negotiations Incident to Proposed Purchase of Property (Electric Distribution)

(Upon returning to open session, Council may take action on matters discussed in Executive Session.)

WEDNESDAY

GREENWOOD METROPOLITAN DISTRICT

TIME: 3 p.m.

LOCATION: Metro Commission Room

AGENDA: Receive and open bids on CIPP, gear reducer for the aerators in the Biological Nutrient Removal at Wilson Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant and presentation of FY20 audit report; Consideration cost of living adjustment of 1.4% based on current information from the consumer price index — would go into effect Jan. 2, 2021, Consideration of resolution to increase monthly compensation of Commissioners to reflect 1.4% cost of living adjustment effective Jan. 2, 2021, Consideration of contracting payroll services; October and November finance reports; Recommendation to award CIPP project; Executive session to discuss personnel issues regulated by a public body. Following executive session, the commissioners may return to open session to take action on matters discussed in executive session.

THURSDAY

GREENWOOD CPW

TIME: 10 a.m.

LOCATION: Greenwood CPW Central Operations Center Assembly Room

AGENDA: Bid opening: Carbon Dioxide for WTP 2021, Department reports, Consideration of NetApp storage shelf replacement, sludge and solid waste disposal for WTP, Tantalus maintenance agreement, 2021 budget, miscellaneous fee adjustments, election of officers, chemicals for water treatment plant, final settlement agreement with Duke Energy and option with Greenwood County for city pond property; Executive session to discuss a contractual matter. Following executive session, the commissioners may return to open session to take action on matters discussed in executive session.