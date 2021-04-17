MONDAY
GREENWOOD CITY COUNCIL
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood City Building, Municipal Courtroom
AGENDA: Public Hearings: Consider Acceptance of a Petition Requesting the Annexation of one parcel of land, approximately 37.75 acres, located at 1925 Calhoun Road (6837-623-185) owned by Linda Marie Johnson Jenson, James Moscoe Johnson, Jr., William Hughey Johnson, Michael Burnett Johnson and Elizabeth Anna Johnson Eppley, Consider Ordinance No. 21-013 Annexing One Parcel of Land, Approximately 37.75 Acres, Located at 1925 Calhoun Road (6837-623-185) owned by Linda Marie Johnson Jenson, James Moscoe Johnson, Jr., William Hughey Johnson, Michael Burnett Johnson and Elizabeth Anna Johnson Eppley. (1st reading), Consider Ordinance No. 21-014 to Amend the City of Greenwood’s Official Zoning Map (Ordinance No. 04-020) by Rezoning One Parcel of Land, Approximately 37.75 Acres, Located at 1925 Calhoun Road from County AG-1 (Agricultural District) to City R7 (High Density Residential). (1st reading), Consider Ordinance No. 21-015 Amending Ordinance No. 20-027, the City of Greenwood Budgets for 2021. (1st reading); Public appearance: Recognize Velma Caldwell-Wardlaw Representing the Westside Coalition Planning Team, Recognize Michael Berry Requesting Ending the Mask Ordinance; New business: Consider the Appointment of Walter Roark to Replace Calhoun Mays, III, on the Board of Architectural Review, Consider the Appointment of Bryson Bouknight to Replace Sheila Reynolds on the City/County Planning Commission, Consider Executive Session to Discuss a Contractual Arrangement for the Potential use of Property Located on Griffin Avenue.
DUE WEST TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Due West Town Hall
AGENDA: Recognition of visitors: Boy Scout Troop 54 and Cub Scout Pack 54; Legislation: Fifth supplemental proclamation of a state of emergency due to COVID-19 pandemic dated April 10, 2021, Proclamation: Peace Officers’ Memorial Day on May 15, 2021, Ordinance: No. 01-2021 An ordinance of the Town of Due West, S.C., authorizing the Mayor of the Town of Due West to execute a grant of well water and right-of-way easement for water line with Erskine College for a period of Twenty (20) years, NO. 02-2021 First Reading of Ordinance No. 02-2021 — An ordinance of the Town of Due West, S.C., to repeal Exhibit A, Section 3 “Purpose and Duration” in its entirety, as stated in Ordinance No. 04-2016, and inserting in lieu thereof, attached Exhibit B, which by reference becomes part of the article and Code of Ordinances; Reports; Old business; New business: Fiscal year 2021-2022 department budget session presentations: fire, police, utilities; Announcements: Town Hall will be Closed for Memorial Day on May 31, 2021, Town’s Annual Spring Cleanup will be held on April 19-22, 2021, Prescription Medication Take Back on Saturday, April 24, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Due West Police Department, 103 Main Street, Due West, SC, Memorial Day’s Retiring of the Colors on May 31, 2021, Corner of Main Street and Strong Circle, Due West, SC. Sponsored by BSA Troop 54.
TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 4 p.m. — Executive Session, 5:30 p.m. — Regular Meeting
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Executive session; Presentations: Proclamation recognizing Coach Kevin Pederson and the Lander University Bearcats Basketball Team, Employee Recognition for First Quarter of 2021, Greenwood County Humane Society update; Public comment: Due to the Video Conference format of the County Council meeting to accommodate the Social Distancing requirement of the Governor, a member of the public will have the option to submit a written Public Comment. If you wish to do so, please submit your comment in writing to the Clerk to County Council via email:smcintyre@greenwoodsc.gov by Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 12:00 Noon. The meeting will be streamed live to the County YouTube Video Channel. Your comment may be read during this portion of the meeting, and will be included with the minutes and records for the meeting. If you wish to attend the meeting in person, there will be a sign up sheet and opportunity to speak during the Public Comment portion of the meeting. Pursuant to Section 2-2-9 of the Code of Ordinances of Greenwood County, as amended April 2, 2013, a member of the public may speak on any listed item appearing on the agenda, with the exception of personnel matters. Please identify the agenda item to which you will be speaking. No speaker will be allowed to speak to multiple agenda items. At the discretion of the Chairman or presiding officer, the length of time for any speaker’s presentation may be limited, and the number of speakers may also be limited; Old business: Public hearings: Second Reading: Ordinance 2021-07 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that three parcels of land totaling approximately 31.89 acres, located on Gantt Road, in Greenwood South Carolina (GPIN #6865-797-175, 6865-863-106, and 6865-852-123) changes zoning classifications from AG-2 (Agricultural District) to R-2 (Single Family Residential), Ordinance 2021-08 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that one parcel of land totaling approximately 41.85 acres, located at 3600 Old Laurens Road, in Greenwood South Carolina (GPIN #6858-685-894) changes zoning classifications from R1 (Low Density Residential) to I-1 (Light Industrial), End of public hearings; Ordinance 2021-09 consenting to the conversion of an existing lease agreement between Greenwood County (The “County”) and a company known for the time being as “Project Lake” (The “Company”) to a Fee in Lieu of Tax Agreement pursuant to Title 12, Chapter 44, South Carolina Code, 1976, as amended; authorizing the execution and delivery of a Fee in Lieu of Tax (Conversion) Agreement by and between the County and the Company; Authorizing the reconveyance by the County to the Company of the property subject to such lease agreement; and other related matters; New business: Consideration of H-Tax application for The Museum and Railroad Historical Center in the amount of $8,462.63 for expenses related to the purchase of acrylic barriers for a permanent exhibit, Update from the Capital Project Sales Tax, Consideration of approval of the Contract with The Gordon Group, LLC to build a volunteer fire station on Miller Road in Hodges, SC, Consideration of the approval to purchase 0.5 acres on Morgan Road from Ms. Ellen Bryant for a volunteer fire station, Consideration of Appointment of members to the Greenwood Farmers Market Board, Consideration of Appointment of members to the Joint Planning Commission, Consideration of the Appointment of Special Tax District Commissionersfor the following Subdivisions: Chinquapin – Ann Skinner (New), District Four, Auburn Place – Michael Berry (New), District Six, Auburn Place – Roxie Hasting (New), District Six, Auburn Place – Brittney Wells (New), District Six, Hunter’s Creek – Wilson Bruce (New), District Six, Heathwood – Gay Marshall (Reappointment), District Six, Canterbury – Lisa Emily (Reappointment), District Six, Ammonwood – Whitney Craig (New), District Seven, Update from the County Treasurer’s Office, Consideration of approval to authorize County Manager to sign sub recipient Agreement between the SC Department of Transportation and Greenwood County, Resolution 2021-14 regarding the transfer of funds from Special Appropriations to Parks and Rec budget for Legion Field projects and completed Disc Golf Course, First reading: Ordinance 2021-10 to approve the refunding of all or a portion of the Greenwood County, South Carolina, Hospital Facilities Revenue Bonds (Self Regional Healthcare) Series 2012a and the Greenwood County, South Carolina, Hospital Facilities Revenue Refunding Bonds (Self Regional Healthcare) Series 2012b, through the issuance of not exceeding eighty million dollars ($80,000,000) in aggregate principal amount Greenwood County, South Carolina, Hospital Facilities Revenue Refunding Bonds (Self Regional Healthcare) which may be issued in one or more series; providing for the issuance and sale of said bonds, the execution and delivery by the county of all instruments, agreements, and documents necessary to accomplish the foregoing; and other matters relating thereto (Title Only); Pending items; District reports; Manager’s report; Attorney’s report; Executive session, if needed.
PIEDMONT TECHNICAL COLLEGE AREA COMMISSION
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Zoom: Dial 1-646-558-8656, Meeting ID: 918 8187 3847
AGENDA: Piedmont Technical College Innovator of the Year, Innovation Team of the Year; Academic Affairs: Additions: Pre-Police Academy Training certificate, Fire Science certificate, Surgical Technology Associate Degree, Terminations: Nursing Care certificate, Surgical Technology diploma; Financial review: For approval: Highlights, Budget Status report, revenue, expense, Operating budget 2022, Plant fund projects, facts sheet; President’s report; Commission Chairman comments; Executive session.
MCCORMICK COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: McCormick County Administration Center and Virtual: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/877578005
AGENDA: Speakers: Michael Barron — Fire Chief Town of McCormick, Cheryl Daniels — General Manager CPW; Decision items: Ordinance 21-01: AN ORDINANCE TO PROVIDE APPROPRIATIONS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2021, AND ENDING JUNE 30, 2022, FOR THE MCCORMICK COUNTY BUDGET FOR COUNTY ORDINARY PURPOSES AND FOR OTHER COUNTY PURPOSES FOR WHICH THE COUNTY MAY LEVY A TAX AND RECEIVE REVENUES; TO PROVIDE FOR THE LEVY OF TAXES ON ALL TAXABLE PERSONAL AND REAL PROPERTY IN MCCORMICK COUNTY FOR ALL COUNTY PURPOSES, INCLUDING SUFFICIENT TAX TO PAY THE PRINCIPAL AND INTEREST ON OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS OF MCCORMICK COUNTY PAYABLE DURING SAID FISCAL YEAR; TO PROVIDE FOR MATTERS RELATING TO MCCORMICK COUNTY; AND TO PROVIDE FOR THE EXPENDITURE OF SAID TAXES AND OTHER REVENUES COMING TO THE COUNTY DURING SAID FISCAL YEAR. Council to consider 1st Reading (Title Only), Ordinance 21-02: AN ORDINANCE TO RAISE REVENUE SET RATES, MAKE APPROPRIATIONS AND ADOPT A BUDGET FOR COUNTY OF MCCORMICK, WATER AND SEWER DEPARTMENT, SOUTH CAROLINA, FOR FISCAL YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2021 AND ENDING JUNE 30, 2022. Council to consider 1st Reading (Title Only), Ordinance 21-03: AN ORDINANCE TO RAISE REVENUE, MAKE APPROPRIATIONS AND ADOPT A BUDGET FOR SAVANNAH LAKES SPECIAL TAX DISTRICT FOR FISCAL YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2021 AND ENDING JUNE 30, 2022; AND PROVIDE FOR THE LEVY AND COLLECTION OF TAXES NECESSARY TO MEET ALL BUDGET REQUIREMENTS EXCEPT AS PROVIDED FOR BY OTHER REVENUE SOURCES. Council to consider 1st Reading (Title Only), Ordinance 21-04: AN ORDINANCE TO PROVIDE FOR THE LEVY OF TAXES FOR ORDINARY SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 1, FOR FISCAL YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2021 AND ENDING JUNE 30, 2022, TO PROVIDE FOR THE EXPENDITURES THEREOF. Council to consider 1st Reading (Title Only), Ordinance 21-05: AN ORDINANCE TO RAISE REVENUE, MAKE APPROPRIATIONS AND ADOPT A BUDGET FOR MODOC SPECIAL FIRE TAX DISTRICT FOR FISCAL YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2021 AND ENDING JUNE 30, 2022; AND PROVIDE FOR THE LEVY AND COLLECTION OF TAXES NECESSARY TO MEET ALL BUDGET REQUIREMENTS EXCEPT AS PROVIDED FOR BY OTHER REVENUE SOURCES. Council to consider 1st Reading (Title Only), Council to consider appointing Cheryl Daniels to the McCormick County Planning Commission, Council to consider accepting Don Garman’s resignation from the Savannah Lakes Special Tax Commission, Council to consider appointing Ed Slimm to the Savannah Lakes Special Tax Commission to replace Don Garman, Council to consider waiving permit fees for McCormick Commissioners of Public Works Water System Improvements approximately $50,000., Council to consider authorizing Administrator to pay $2,500 from the Economic Development Account to build Zoning Map, Council to consider renewing Emergency Ordinance 20-06: Emergency Facial Covering, Council to consider termination of the existing FILOT agreement since the Milliken Plant closed in McCormick, SC, Council to consider authorizing Administrator to provide letter of permission from McCormick County Government to allow Edgefield County to place its Welcome Sign on the McCormick side of the bridge on Hwy 283 (Plum Branch Rd.); Committee reports; Information: Email from Ray Jones of Parker Poe about Milliken FILOT, DHEC final approval for Dendy & Robinson Road Water Extension, Email from DHEC Community Heroes Award, Rental Assistance Programs Information.
WEDNESDAY
CITY OF GREENWOOD
BOARD OF ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW
TIME: noon
LOCATION: Greenwood City Building, Room 201
AGENDA: H-21-04-01 by Lesley Lane. This is a request for the approval of replacement awnings at 213 Waller Avenue (GPIN # 6845-931-996) in the Uptown Greenwood Overlay District, H-21-04-02 by Lesley Lane. This is a request for the approval of replacement awnings at 219 Waller Avenue (GPIN # 6845-945-986) in the Uptown Greenwood Overlay District, H-21-04-03 by Good Times Brewing. This is a request for the approval of new signage (Good Times Brewing) at 233 Maxwell Avenue (GPIN # 6845-891-931) in the Uptown Greenwood Overlay District, H-21-04-04 by Lettie Jane Haynes. This is a request for the approval of exterior painting at 128 Maxwell Avenue (GPIN # 6845-859-975) in the Uptown Greenwood Overlay District, H-21-04-05 by Princess Wilson. This is a request for the approval of a window sign (“Pretty and Pampered Beauty Bar”) at 130 Maxwell Avenue, Suite 100 (GPIN # 6845-855-973) I the Uptown Greenwood Overlay District; Other business: Streetscape plans, Historical Register Nomination and Survey, Zoning Compliance update.
THURSDAY
GREENWOOD CPW
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood CPW Boardroom
AGENDA: Financial reports: Countybank Report, Financial Statement; Business: Consideration of Dry Polymer Feed System, Microsoft Datacenter Licenses, Painting of Sedimentation Basin Clarifiers, Distribution System Water Quality Monitoring Panel.