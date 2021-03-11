TODAY
TROY TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Troy Community Center
AGENDA: Decision items: Easter Egg Hunt, Town Hall renovation project, Town property sale, Troy Community Center Banking Account; Old business: Standardization of business license, Wisteria Park, McCormick County water system extension, Greenwood County Transportation Committee and SCDOT road repairs, MASC Hometown Development Grant, MASC SCMIRF Public Works Property and Liability Reduction Grant radar speed signs, Community Service Grant from CSX Transportation, Town of Troy Building and Inspection department, Troy Community Association Lease Fulfillment; New business: GovDeals purchase, Town credit card, Troy Community Association Easter Egg Hunt, Troy Community Center Banking Account; Departments: Troy Fire Department: Flag Etiquette resolution, Digital sign for Town Hall and the Troy Fire Department; Executive session: discussion of Troy Town Hall Renovation project bids, Request to purchase property owned by the Town of Troy, Discussion of Troy Community Center; Open discussion and public input.
NINETY SIX TOWN COUNCIL
VIRTUAL WORKSHOP
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Virtual: https://zoom.us/j/92259371269?pwd=SmZYMTM5NHlDVVhpQVlNMy9lOUU1Zz09 Meeting ID: 922 5937 1269, Passcode: 444389
AGENDA: Distribution of financial statements: October 2020 — February 2021; Petitions received and disposed of; Mayor’s report: Recommendation to expend $1,000 from the Reserve Fund for engineering services for the Old Mill Site; Report of standing committees: public safety, streets and sanitation, finance committee, judicial committee, maintenance of buildings and planning committee; Special committee reports: Main Street Revitalization, Update on Town of Ninety Six Greenwood Capital Project Sales Tax Projects; Executive session: Section 30-4-70(A)(2) Discussion of negotiations incident to a proposed contractual arrangement with Greenwood County regarding a County Wide Records Management System, and the receipt of legal advice where the advice relates to matters covered by the attorney-client privilege.