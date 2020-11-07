MONDAY
GREENWOOD CITY COUNCIL
SPECIAL CALLED MEETING AND WORK SESSION
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood City Building, Municipal Courtroom
AGENDA: New business: Consider appointing Haley Pulley as Chief Administrative Municipal Court Judge/Associate Municipal Court Judge, Consider Emergency Ordinance No. 20-023 — Requiring individuals to wear face coverings in retail and food service establishments; Adjourn into work session.
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Saluda County Administration Building, Council Chambers and streamed on YouTube.
AGENDA: Approval of minutes for October 12 and 19, 2020; Reports from County Council members; Report from County Council Chairman; Public hearings: Ordinance No. 08-20 — Authorizing and approving the execution and delivery of a fee in lieu of tax and incentive agreement between Saluda County and Mayson Solar, Ordinance No. 09-20 — Authorizing and approving the establishment of a joint county industrial and business park known as the the Saluda County Project Mayson joint county industrial and business park and the execution and deliver of a written park agreement with Edgefield County as to the requirement of payments of fee in lieu of ad valorem taxes; Old business: Third reading on Ordinance No. 07-20 — Amend the Chapter 2 Administration Article 2 County Council Division 2 Rules of Parliamentary Procedure in the Code of Ordinances, Second reading on Ordinance No. 08-20 — Authorizing and approving the execution of a fee in lieu of tax and incentive agreement between Saluda County and Mayson Solar, Second reading on Ordinance No. 09-20 — Authorizing and approving the establishment of a joint industrial and business park and execute and deliver of a written park agreement with Edgefield County as to the requirement of payments of fee in lieu of ad valorem taxes, Ratify Billie R. Corley resolution; New business: Presentation of audited financial statements for fiscal year 2019-2020, Consideration to issue a request for proposal for annual physicals for fire service and EMS, Presentation of new EMT classes being offered to the public in conjunction with Piedmont Technical College and the Charlie Foundation, Employee Grievance Committee appointments; Executive session: Council may go into executive session pursuant to Section 30-4-70(a)(1) and (2) of the South Carolina Code of Laws 1976, as amended to discuss personnel in the roads and bridges department and to receive legal advice. Possible action may come out of executive session on personnel in the Roads and Bridges department; Adjournment.
TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 50 FACILITIES INC.
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: Teleconference: Dial-in#: 866-716-6599, Passcode: 8032538917#
AGENDA: Business: Approval of minutes of May 14, 2019 meeting, Election of directors, Election of officers, Financial report; Other business, if any; Adjournment.
GREENWOOD COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 52
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Ninety Six Primary School
AGENDA: Approval of minutes: September 24, 2020 and October 13, 2020; Superintendent’s report: Parenting report, South Carolina Board’s Association Regional Advisory Meeting overview, Internal Grade Audit, Possible Plans for Old High School Campus, Bids for humidifiers, Extension of first semester, School Resource Officer Monthly Report, Policies for second reading: Policy GBEEA — Social Media, Policies for first reading: Policy GCCAB/GDCAB — Families First Coronavirus Response Act, Policy EBC — Emergencies, Temporary Administrative Rule — EEA-R Student Transportation, Temporary Administrative Rule — EB-R Maintaining Healthy Environments; Instruction; Personnel: Personnel update, New hires; Finance; Adjourn.
GREENWOOD HOUSING
AUTHORITY
SPECIAL CALLED MEETING
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: 310 Foundry Road.
AGENDA: Executive session: Presentation by RECAP consulting on the Rental Assistance Demonstration.
MCCORMICK TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 7 p.m.
LOCATION: McCormick One Stop Conference Room
AGENDA: Appearance of citizens: Janice Grizzard, Executive Director, Heather McNally, Program and Development Director — MACK update, Rehabilitation Project and Naming Rights proposal for the park; Swearing in of newly appointed deputy clerk/treasurer — Michelle Chambers and introduction of Stacy Beard as clerk/receptionist; Regular town council business items: Minutes, Bills, Financial Statement; Legislation: Ordinances — Introduction of proposed Town of McCormick’s Business Incentive program for 2021; Consideration/First reading — December, Resolutions, Proclamations; Reports: Police, Fire, Clerk/Treasurer; Old business; New business: Approval of 2021 Town Council meeting dates/holidays to be observed, Approval FY 21/22 budget schedule for general fund operating budget; Mayor’s comments; Adjournment.
WEDNESDAY
GREENWOOD METROPOLITAN DISTRICT
TIME: 3 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood Metro Commission Room, 110 Metro Drive.
AGENDA: Approval of minutes: October 28, 2020 regular meeting minutes; Business: Consideration of purchase for Wilson Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant Cloth Media Filter Replacement, Consideration of bid recommendation for Sample Branch Phase 2, Lease agreement for vehicles, Presentation of FY20 audit; Service reports; Other business: At the Dec. 9 meeting we propose to open bids for the CIPP project and the Gear Reducer for aerators in the Biological Nutrient Removal at Wilson Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant, Upcoming meetings: Proposed Pre-bid Meeting for CIPP project 11 a.m. on 11/17/20, Commission meeting service reports/financial reports 3 p.m. on 12/09/20; Executive session to discuss the following: S.C. Code Ann., 30-4-70(a)(1) discussion of personnel issues regulated by a public body. Following executive session, the commissioners may return to open session to take action on matters discussed in executive session; Adjourn.
THURSDAY
COMMISSIONERS
OF PUBLIC WORKS
Time: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: Central Operations Center Assembly Room, 810 Bypass 225 S
AGENDA: Call to Order and Invocation; Statement of Compliance with Notification Provision of FOIA. The requirements of the Freedom of Information Act have been met. At least 24 hours before this meeting,public notice and the agenda were posted on the door downstairs, the CPW website and sent to the local media; Bid Opening: A. IS-4-2020 – NetApp Storage Shelf Replacement, WP-9-2020 – Sludge and Solid Waste Disposal for WTP; Approval of Minutes Oct. 22 (Pages 7-9), Department Reports (Pages 10-24); Business: Consideration of Lawn Care and ROW Maintenance (Pages 25-27); Consideration of VMWare Renewal (Pages 28-29); Consideration of Cellular Service Provider; Consideration of CPW Cares Funds; Consideration of Meeting Cancellations; Other Business: Executive Session to Discuss a Contractual Matter per SC Code 30-4-70(a); after Executive Session, the Commissioners may return to Open Session to take action on matters discussed in Executive Session.