TODAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL
SPECIAL CALLED MEETING
TIME: 5 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library and livestream
AGENDA: Executive session, Public comment: Because of the video conference format of the County Council meeting to accommodate the social distancing requirement of the governor, a member of the public will have the option to submit a written public comment. If you wish to do so, please submit your comment in writing to the Clerk to County Council via email: smcintyre@greenwoodsc.gov by noon today.
The meeting will be livestreamed on the Greenwood County website. Your comment will be read during this portion of the meeting. If you wish to attend the meeting in person, there will be a signup sheet and opportunity to speak during the public comment portion of the meeting. Pursuant to Section 2-2-9 of the Code of Ordinances of Greenwood County, as amended April 2, 2013, a member of the public may speak on any listed item appearing on the agenda, with the exception of personnel matters.
Please identify the agenda item to which you will be speaking. No speaker will be allowed to speak to multiple agenda items. At the discretion of the chairman or presiding officer, the length of time for any speaker’s presentation may be limited, and the number of speakers may also be limited. New business: Consideration and possible adoption of a resolution or an emergency ordinance addressing the use of face coverings in Greenwood County. Adjournment.