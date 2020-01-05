TUESDAY
SALUDA TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: 100 South Jefferson St.
AGENDA: Appearance by citizens or others; Reports from municipal officers; Administration; Building Codes; Finance; Court; CPW; Fire; Police; Streets/Sanitation. Reports of standing committees; N/A. Unfinished business to include second reading of ordinances; N/A. New business: include introduction and first reading of ordinances and resolutions and matters presented by council members; Appointment of Staff. First Reading of Amended Fireworks Ordinance 2020-01. Executive Session to Discuss Employee Policies and Contractual Matters within the Police Department; Possible Actions from Executive Session.
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Presentation: Mayor Brandon Smith, City of Greenwood – Local Option Sales Tax. Public Comment (Sign-In Only). New Business: Acceptance of Manley Garvin FY2018 Final Audit for Greenwood County. – Josh Garvin, Manley Garvin. Consideration of Proclamation to recognize Grand Master Darnell Leak. – Councilwoman Melissa Spencer, District Three. Consideration of H-Tax application for Greenwood Water Ski Events, LLC in the amount of $12,000 for expenses related to the 2020 AWSA Southern Region Water Ski Championships. – Scott Snape, Greenwood Water Ski Events, LLC. Consideration of annual approval of Airport Capital Improvement Plan. – Rob Russian, County Engineer. Consideration of the appointment of Special Tax District Commissioners for the following Subdivisions. – Cathy Miller, County Treasurer: Centre Court – William Kimler (New), District Six Idlewood – John Hasting (New), District Six. Consideration of a revision to Policy 10.5 – Special Tax Districts to change Section A (3) in conformity with state law. – Elizabeth Taylor, County Attorney. Consideration of a contract between THS Constructors and Greenwood County regarding the construction of a speculative building in the North Greenwood Industrial Park. – Josh Skinner, CPST Coordinator. Resolution 2020-01 approving the transfer of funds from General Fund to Capital Projects Sales Tax Fund for North Greenwood Industrial Park Speculative Building Project. – Josh Skinner, CPST Coordinator. First Reading: Ordinance 2020-01 authorizing (1) the execution and delivery of amended and restated Special Source Revenue Credit Agreement by and between Greenwood County, South Carolina (the “County”) and Cole Mt. Greenwood SC, LLC (the “amended agreement”) to clarify the terms of the existing agreement and extend the existing agreement up to an additional ten (10) years; (2) the execution and delivery of an amended Intergovernmental Agreement with the City of Greenwood (the “City”); and (3) other matters related thereto (Title Only). – Elizabeth Taylor, County Attorney.
THURSDAY
COMMISSIONERS
OF PUBLIC WORKS
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: Boardroom, 121 West Court Ave.
AGENDA: Bid Opening: G-1-2020 – Compact Trencher, G-2-2020 – 2” and 4” Plastic Gas Pipe. Approval of Minutes: December 12, 2019 (Pages 6-11). Financial Statement (Pages 12-31). Department Reports (Pages 32-46). Business: Consideration of Chamber of Commerce Renewal (Page 47), Consideration of Topiary Sponsorship (Page 48). Presentation of Quarterly Gas Update.