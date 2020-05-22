TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL
SPECIAL CALLED MEETING
TIME: 4 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library and Livestream
AGENDA: OLD BUSINESS: Third Reading: Ordinance 2020-07 authorizing, approving and consenting to a First Amendment to Lease Agreement by and among Greenwood County, South Carolina and Eaton Corp; and other related matters. – Elizabeth Taylor, County Attorney. NEW BUSINESS: Discussion regarding FY21 Budget – EMS and Landfill Fee Schedule. – Cathy Miller, County Treasurer, EXECUTIVE SESSION
WEDNESDAY
GREENWOOD METROPOLITAN DISTRICT
TIME: 3 p.m.
LOCATION: Virtual Meeting: Call in number: 1-866-899-4679 Access Code: 428-266-477
AGENDA: Welcome Visitors, Open and Receive Bids: Report from the Partnership Alliance, Approval of Minutes: May 13, 2020 Regular Meeting Minutes Business, Finance Reports: Other Business: Executive Session to discuss the following: S C Code Sec. 30-4-70(a)(2) receipt of legal advice on matters covered by the attorney-client privilege. Following Executive Session, the Commissioners may return to Open Session to take action on matters discussed in Executive Session.
GREENWOOD PARTNERSHIP ALLIANCE
SPECIAL CALLED MEETING
TIME: 4 p.m.
LOCATION: Art Center Conference Room, 125 Main Street, Greenwood, SC
AGENDA: New Business, Executive Session, Action may be taken on items discussed in executive session.1. Discussion of employment, appointment, compensation, promotion, demotion, discipline, or release of an employee, a student, or a person regulated by a public body or the appointment of a person to a public body; however, if an adversary hearing involving the employee or client is held, the employee or client has the right to demand that the hearing be conducted publicly. Nothing contained in this item shall prevent the public body, in its discretion, from deleting the names of the other employees or clients whose records are submitted for use at the hearing. 2. Discussion of negotiations incident to proposed contractual arrangements and proposed sale or purchase of property, the receipt of legal advice where the legal advice relates to a pending, threatened, or potential claim or other matters covered by the attorney-client privilege, settlement of legal claims, or the position of the public agency in other adversary situations involving the assertion against the agency of a claim. 3. Discussion of matters relating to the proposed location, expansion, or the provision of services encouraging location or expansion of industries or other businesses in the area served by the public body.
THURSDAY
GREENWOOD CPW
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: By Teleconference: Dial In Number: +1 (917) 900-1022, Conference ID: 691-7535
AGENDA: Approval of Minutes April 23, 2020 (Pages 4-7), Financial Reports: Financial Statement (Pages 8-27), Business: Ratification of May 14, 2020 Board Meeting Cancellation, Presentation of FY2019 Audit, Consideration of Uniform Rental Service Extension (Pages 28-36), Other Business: Executive Session to Discuss Legal and Contractual Matters per SC Code 30-4-70(a). Following Executive Session, the Commissioners may return to Open Session to take action on matters discussed in Executive Session.