FRIDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY
LEGISLATIVE DELEGATION
TIME: Noon
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Election of officers; Discussion regarding appropriating funding from the Water Recreation Resource Fund and the Game and Fish Fund for the purchase of a law enforcement patrol boat and necessary accoutrements to be used primarily on Lake Greenwood; Consideration of appointments to: Beckman Center of Mental Health Services, Board of Voter Registration and Elections for Greenwood County; Other business as needed.