TUESDAY
GREENWOOD CITY COUNCIL
SPECIAL CALLED MEETING & WORK SESSION
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood Municipal Courtroom
AGENDA: New business: Consider Emergency Ordinance No. 20-015 — Requiring Individuals to Wear Face Coverings in Retail and Foodservice Establishments, and Matters Related Thereto; Consider Appointment of New Clerk to Council; Consider Executive Session to Discuss Negotiations Incident to a Proposed Contractual Matter. Note: Upon returning to open session, Council may take action on matters discussed in executive session; Adjourn into work session.
NINETY SIX TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Ninety Six Depot
AGENDA: Public hearing: An ordinance providing for the adoption for the fiscal year beginning October 1, 2020 of operating and capital budgets for the operation of the government of the Town of Ninety Six, the identification of the sources of anticipated revenue including taxes necessary to meet the financial requirements of the budgets; First reading; Resolution: Reconsideration of approval granted April 15,2019, authorizing the mayor to sign an agreement with Publiq Software Company; Adjournment.
MCCORMICK TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 7 p.m.
LOCATION: TFC Center, 1319 South Main St.
AGENDA: Approval of agenda as presented: Swearing in of newly elected council member for district four — Curt Dansby, Presentation by Republic Services, Recognition of and presentation to Officer Tracey Jordan (Years of Service: 1986-2020), Public hearing: Conditional Use Permit; Appearance of Citizens and Submitted Requests; Regular Town Council Business Items: Minutes from August 11 meeting, Bills for August, Financial Statement from August; Legislation: Second reading: Ordinance 2020-09-08-01 — Authorizing and Providing for the Issuance and Sale of Not Exceeding the Total Cost of the Water and Sewer System Revenue Bonds. In Several Series, of the Town of McCormick, South Carolina; Limiting the Payment of the Bonds Solely to Revenues Derived from the Operation of the Water and Sewer System of the Town of McCormick, South Carolina; and Making Other Covenants and Agreements in Connection with the Foregoing, Resolution: 2020-09-08-01 — Resolution to provide a local match for a MASC Hometown Economic Development grant; Proclamations; Reports: Police, Fire, Clerk; Old business; New business; Mayor’s comments; Adjournment.
WEDNESDAY
GREENWOOD METROPOLITAN DISTRICT
TIME: 3 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood Metro Commission Room, 110 Metro Drive
AGENDA: Approval of Minutes: August 26, 2020 Regular Meeting Minutes; Business: Consideration of Preliminary Engineering Reports (PER) for proposed work at West Alexander Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP) and at Wilson Creek WWTP, Consideration of a one year extension of the existing hay farming lease; Service Reports; Other Business: Upcoming meetings: 09/23/2020: Commission Meeting (Service Reports) 3:00 p.m.; Executive Session to discuss the following: S.C. Code Ann., § 30-4-70(a)(1)-discussion of personnel issues regulated by a public body, Following Executive Session, the Commissioners may return to Open Session to take action on matters discussed in Executive Session; Adjourn.
THURSDAY
GREENWOOD CPW
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood CPW Central Operations Center Assembly Room
AGENDA: Bid opening: WP-8-2020 – Raw Water Line Project, Intake #1; Approval of Minutes from August 13, 2020; Department Reports; Business: Consideration of Main Office Lobby Renovation; Consideration of Overhaul for High Service Pump #6 Variable Frequency Drive; Other Business; Executive Session to Discuss a Personnel Matter per SC Code 30-4-70(a). Following Executive Session, the Commissioners may return to Open Session to take action on matters discussed in Executive Session; Adjourn.
MCCORMICK COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION
SPECIAL CALLED MEETING
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: McCormick County Administration Center
AGENDA: New business: Review of McCormick County Zoning Ordinance; Adjournment.