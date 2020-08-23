MONDAY
SALUDA TOWN COUNCIL
SPECIAL CALLED MEETING AND WORK SESSION
TIME: 4:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Saluda Town Hall, 100 South Jefferson Street
AGENDA: Second reading: Ordinance 2020-09 An Ordinance Authorizing the Execution and Delivery of a Wastewater Treatment Facility Construction, Treatment, and Discharge Agreement and Other Matters Related Thereto, Comments by Town Council; Adjourn into work session; Business: 2021 budget discussion; Adjourn.
WEDNESDAY
GREENWOOD
METROPOLITAN DISTRICT
TIME: 3 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood Metropolitan District Commission Room, 110 Metro Drive
AGENDA: Welcome visitors, open and receive bids: Report from the Partnership Alliance; Approval of minutes: August 12, 2020 Budget Workshop and Regular Meeting minutes; Business: Consideration of the fiscal year 2020-2021 budget amendment effective 09-10-20 to include a 0.6% cost of living and a merit increase for employees, Consideration of resolution to increase monthly compensation of commissioners to reflect 0.6% cost of living adjustment; Finance report; Other business: SCDHEC issued the construction permit for the Sample Branch phase II project, it can now proceed with bidding, Upcoming meetings: 09/09/20 Commission meeting 3:00 p.m.; Executive session to discuss the following: S.C. Code Ann., § 30-4-70(a)(1)-discussion of personnel issues regulated by a public body, Following Executive Session, the Commissioners may return to Open Session to take action on matters discussed in Executive Session; Adjourn.
THURSDAY
GREENWOOD CPW
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: Central Operations Center Assembly Room, 810 Bypass 225 S
AGENDA: Bid opening: A-2-2020 Main Office Lobby Renovations; Approval of Minutes: August 13, 2020; Financial Reports: Financial Statement; Business: Greenwood Promise update, Consideration of Insurance Broker; Other business; Executive Session to discuss a legal matter; Following Executive Session, the Commissioners may return to Open Session to take action on matters discussed in Executive Session; Adjourn.