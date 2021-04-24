TODAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 50 BOARD WORKSHOP
TIME: noon
LOCATION: District Administrative Office, Leadership Room
AGENDA: Introduction of Speaker (Ken Cobb) — 12:05 PM — 12:55 PM, Introduction of Speaker (Natalie Tolbert) — 1:00 PM — 1:25 PM, Introduction of Speaker (Natalie Tolbert) — 1:30 PM — 1:55 PM, Boy and Girls Club Presentation and Board Questions — 2:00 PM — 2:25 PM, YMCA Presentation and Board Questions — 2:30 PM — 2:55 PM, Committees — 3:15 PM — 4:00 PM, Executive Session — 4:05: Personnel Matters Planning and Organizational Chart 2021-2022; Action Items: Any Action as Required from Executive Session; Board Discussion.
MONDAY
ABBEVILLE COUNTY COUNCIL
BUDGET WORKSHOP
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Abbeville County Administrative Complex, Council Chambers
AGENDA: Unfinished business: Second reading of Ordinance (2021-06) providing for the issuance and sale of not exceeding two million dollars ($2,000,000) aggregate principal amount of General Obligation Bonds of Abbeville County, South Carolina; to prescribe the purposes for which the proceeds shall be expended; to provide for the payment thereof; and other matters related thereto, New Business: Resolution (2021-12) authorizing Abbeville County to enter into a contract with McCormick County Senior Center and McCormick Area Transit to participate in the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Section 5311 of the Safe Accountable Flexible Efficiency Transportation Equity Act a legacy for users (SAFETA-LU), Resolution (2021-13) authorizing the County Director to enter into a contractual relationship with Bar E Enterprises, Inc. of Iva, South Carolina in the amount of $88,560.00 for construction of the Diamond Hill Volunteer Fire Department Substation in Abbeville County, South Carolina, Budget Workshop, Executive Session.
NINETY SIX CPW
TIME: 5 p.m.
LOCATION: Ninety Six CPW, 102 E. Main St.
AGENDA: Reports: Engineer report: Update on Penny Sales Tax Waterline Project; WWTP report; Systems Manager; Office Manager Report.
GREENWOOD COUNTY
SCHOOL DISTRICT 50
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Performing Arts Center, 1816 Cokesbury Road
AGENDA: Information items: District update: Student rights and responsibilities, Policy DKA and AR DKA-R payroll procedures and schedules, Financial update; Public forum; Executive session: Personnel recommendations and vacancies; Action items: 2021-2026 District Strategic Plan, Bond resolution; Personnel recommendations and vacancies.
TUESDAY
ABBEVILLE COUNTY SCHOOL
DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEEES
TIME: 5 p.m. — Executive Session, 6 p.m. — Open Session
LOCATION: Abbeville County School District Board Room and Live Stream
AGENDA: Gold Star highlights; Public input; Consent action item; Discussion: Superintendent’s report: ABM Update, CIP, Maintenance Update, Financial Update, Technology Update, Curriculum Update, Safety Update, Policy BEDL-Board Members and Electronic Communications (for information only), Wellness Committee Volunteer, Average Daily Membership & Enrollment/Teacher-Student Ratios; Discussion action items: CEP (Community Eligibility Provision), District Strategic Renewal Plan, SCSBA Delegate Officer Nomination, June Board Meeting (June 29, 2021), Personnel; Request for information.
JOINT PLANNING COMMISSION
OF GREENWOOD COUNTY
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Old business; New business — Public Hearing: Request number R-20-11-02 (District 6/Ward 5) by Mark III Properties Inc. This request is to rezone four properties totaling 87.52 acres, located at Northside Dr, Clairmont Dr and 1807 Cokesbury Rd (GPIN #6847-345-443, 6847-389-384, 6847-322-298 & 6847-231 262) from R-1 (Single Family Residential) to MPR (Master Planned Residential), Request number R-21-01-03 (Ward 6) by Mark III Properties, Inc. This request is to rezone 79.64 acres, located at 1400 Florida Av (GPIN # 6844-598-505) from GC (General Commercial) and R1 (Single Family Residential) to MPR (Master Planned Residential); Land Development Review: Centre Court Phase III – Preliminary Review, Milford Manner Phase III – Final Review; Commercial Development; Council Actions; Committee Reports.
WEDNESDAY
GREENWOOD METROPOLITAN DISTRICT
TIME: 3 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood Metro Commission Room
AGENDA: Welcome visitors: Report from Greenwood Capital; Business; Finance Reports; Other business; Executive session: S.C. Code Ann., § 30-4-70(a)(1)(2)- personnel matters and receipt of legal advice. Following Executive Session, the Commissioners may return to Open Session to take action on matters discussed in Executive Session.