MONDAY
GREENWOOD CITY COUNCIL
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood Municipal Building, Room 201
AGENDA: Approval of Consent Agenda; Public Appearances: Marcial Renea Little Regarding Central School on Gage Street, Senator Floyd Nicholson; New Business: Consider reappointing Jennifer Duffie to the City of Greenwood Housing Authority Board of Directors, Consider First Reading — Ordinance 20-014 approving financing terms for a Capital Lease Purchase Agreement, Consider acceptance of roads and associated storm sewer in Cottages at Emerald Farm Subdivision, Consider accepting $38,096 FEMA Grant to receive equipment for the City of Greenwood Fire Department, Consider Executive Session: Discussion of personnel matters in the Administration Department and receipt of legal advice related to matters covered by attorney-client privilege. Note: Upon returning to open session, Council may take action on matters discussed in executive session; City Manager comments; City Council comments; Adjourn.
DUE WEST TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Due West Town Hall, 103 Main Street.
AGENDA: Swearing in Council Members; Recognition of Visitors: Stephen Taylor, Director of Abbeville County Economic Development; Business items: Approval of Council Minutes of June 15, 2020, Approval of Civic Events Committee Minutes of June, 29, 2020, Monthly Financial Statements for the Period Ending June 30, 2020, Monthly Financial Statements for the Period Ending July 31, 2020; Legislation: An emergency proclamation dated June 29, 2020, First supplemental proclamation of emergency or disaster COVID-19 dated August 10, 2020; Reports: Mayor’s report, Town Administrator, Attorney John Andrew Bishop, Fire, Police, Utilities; Old business; New business; Announcements: Town Hall will be closed for Labor Day on Sept. 7, 2020; Adjournment.
GREENWOOD COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 50
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Livestreamed on Greenwood County School District 50’s website
AGENDA: Superintendent’s Report: Recognitions. Opening of School Update. Board Workshop Report, David Trent. Financial Update, Rodney Smith. Public Forum. Executive Session: Personnel Matters Recommendations and Vacancies. Contractual Matters- District Law Firm. Action Items: Title IX Policy-Second Reading, Gerald Witt. Any Action as Required from Executive Session.
WARE SHOALS SCHOOL DISTRICT 51
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Ware Shoals Community Library Conference Room
AGENDA: Superintendent’s Update, Fay Sprouse: DHEC Data Review. Employee Benefit: “WeCare KidCare.” Greenwood Parks and Recreation. Action Items, Chairman Calvert: Annual Appointments: District’s Attorney, Ex-Officio Secretary, Energy / Safety Team and Russell Technology Center Advisory Board. Board Policies: First Reading: EB-R Maintaining Healthy Environments. EEA-R Student Transportation. JE-R Student Attendance. GBAA-R Sexual Harassment and Retaliation (Staff). JIAA-R Sexual Harassment and Retaliation (Students). Second Reading: ADD Face Coverings. GBAA Sexual Harassment and Retaliation (Staff). JIAA Sexual Harassment and Retaliation (Students). Finance.
TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: Executive Session — 4 p.m., Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Executive Session, Approval of Minutes for August 4, 2020, Presentations: County Council Presentation to United Way, Animal Cruelty Ordinance Presentation, Fire ISO Rating Presentation; Public Comment: Due to the Video Conference format of the County Council meeting to accommodate the Social Distancing requirement of the Governor, a member of the public will have the option to submit a written Public Comment. If you wish to do so, please submit your comment in writing to the Clerk to County Council via email: smcintyre@greenwoodsc.gov by Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 12:00 Noon. The meeting will be livestreamed on the Greenwood County website. Your comment may be read during this portion of the meeting, and will be included with the minutes and records for the meeting. If you wish to attend the meeting in person, there will be a sign up sheet and opportunity to speak during the Public Comment portion of the meeting. Pursuant to Section 2-2-9 of the Code of Ordinances of Greenwood County, as amended April 2, 2013, a member of the public may speak on any listed item appearing on the agenda, with the exception of personnel matters. Please identify the agenda item to which you will be speaking. No speaker will be allowed to speak to multiple agenda items. At the discretion of the Chairman or presiding officer, the length of time for any speaker’s presentation may be limited, and the number of speakers may also be limited.; Old business — Public Hearings: Resolution 2020-20 to amend Ordinance 2020-11 to include a fire support uniform service charge on parcels without a residential, commercial, or industrial structure, and other matters related thereto, Resolution 2020-21 to express support for the Greenwood County Fire Service to move towards obtaining one ISO rating for all areas served by the Greenwood County Fire Service, and other matters related thereto, Second Readings: Ordinance 2020-19 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that a 12.48 acre portion of an 82.06 acre track owned by RNP LLC located at 128 Rock Church Road NW in Greenwood, South Carolina (G-Pin # 6867-274-500) to change zoning classifications from I-1 (Light Industrial) to AG-3 (Agriculture), Ordinance 2020-20 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that one (1) parcel of land (1.29 acres) owned by Jodi Jackson Konieczki located at 1632 Cokesbury Road in Greenwood, South Carolina (G-Pin # 6847-481-319) to change zoning classifications from OP-1 (Office Professional) to C-1 (Neighborhood Commercial), Ordinance 2020-21 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, to provide standards for Mobile Food Truck Vending as a conditional use in the C-2 (General Commercial), I-1 (Light Industrial) and RDD (Rural Development) zoning districts; New business: Consideration of the modification of Policy 4.8 Drug Free Workplace to include CBD products, Consideration of Appointment to Cornerstone’s Board of Commissioners, Consideration of the Appointment of Special Tax District Commissioners for the following Subdivisions: Beech Lake – John R. Park (Re-Appoint), District Seven, Update from the County Treasurer’s Office, Resolution 2020-19 adopting millages as needed to provide tax revenues for the Operating and Capital Budgets of the Government of Greenwood County and for Educational Purposes in Greenwood County for the Fiscal Year Beginning July 1, 2020; Pending items; District reports; Manager’s report; Attorney’s report; Executive Session (if needed); Adjourn.
PIEDMONT TECHNICAL COLLEGE AREA COMMISSION
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Conference Call, dial 8007531965 at 5:30 p.m. and wait for prompt. Enter Access Code 9418423.
AGENDA: Area Commission Annual Documents, Donna Foster: For Completion Via Email: Self-Evaluation Survey. Conflict of Interest Disclosure. PTC Institutional Mission Statement. 2019-20 Accomplishments. Agency Head Survey for Board/Commission Members, Alesia Brown. Financial Review, Paige Childs. For Approval: Budget Status Report – July 2020: Revenue and Expense. Facts Sheet. President’s Report, Ray Brooks.
MCCORMICK COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: McCormick County Administration Center and Teleconference
AGENDA: Speakers: Mike Pry, DP3, Ann Skinner, Upper Savannah, William Bass; Decision items: Ordinance 20-06: Emergency Ordinance: Council to consider adopting Emergency Facial Covering, Council to consider authorizing the Chairman to sign Memorandum of Understanding for the SC Works System with Upper Savannah Council of Governments, Council to consider awarding the bid for the Spec Building Pond Re-Grading Project to Martin & Son Contracting in the amount of $13,000; Committee reports; Executive Session: Council may go into Executive Session, Pursuant to 30-4-70(1)(1) of the SC Code of Laws, 1976, as amended, to discuss contractual and personnel matters and to receive legal advice. Council will go into executive session to discuss personnel matters concerning the Magistrate’s Office and the Recreation Department and to receive legal advice concerning Modoc Special Fire Tax District and SLV Special Tax District; Adjournment.
WEDNESDAY
GREENWOOD PARTNERSHIP ALLIANCE
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
TIME: Noon
LOCATION: Greenwood Building, First Floor Conference Room
AGENDA: Financial Report; Current Partnership Update; A look at the path forward; Other business; Adjournment.
UPPER SAVANNAH WORKFORCE CONSORTIUM MEETING
TIME: 4:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Teleconference — Telephone#: 864-546-5004, Access Code: 4300#
AGENDA: Update on area unemployment claims; Revolving loan fund and other economic development tools; 2020 to 2023 Area and Regional Workforce Plans; County needs discussion; Consideration of having annual consortium meetings.
SALUDA TOWN COUNCIL
SPECIAL CALLED MEETING AND WORK SESSION
TIME: Public Hearing — 5:45 p.m. Special Called Meeting and Work Session — 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Saluda Town Hall
AGENDA: Public hearing on approval of Hazard Mitigation Plan; Comments by council; Adjournment; Special Called Meeting: Approval of Hazard Mitigation Plan Resolution; Executive Session to Discuss Contractual Matters with CPW and SCWSA; Second Reading of Ordinance 2020-11; Comments by Town Council; Adjournment; Work Session: Business: 2021 Budget Discussion; Adjourn.