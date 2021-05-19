TODAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY BOARD OF VOTER
REGISTRATION
AND ELECTIONS
NOTE: THIS AGENDA HAS BEEN AMENDED SINCE IT WAS FIRST PUBLISHED.
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: Park Plaza, Room 104
AGENDA: Discussion of discontinuing use of the EVRL Laptop Policy, Discussion of amending the Office Security – Keys Policy, Discussion of amending the General Policies & Procedures Policy, Discussion of amending the Equipment – Voting Machines Policy, Discussion of amending the Criteria for Board Members Policy, Discussion of amending the Counting Write-In Votes Policy, Discussion of amending the Bylaws Articles, Discussion of Emergency Procedures Policy, Review of Proof of Residency Policy, Discussion of Chain of Custody Policy, Review of Voter Registration after 30 Day Deadline Policy, Updates on Precinct 005 and 048; Please note that COVID Restrictions will be enforced. All attendees must wear a face mask (mask MUST cover nose and mouth at all times) and observe 6’ social distancing practices.