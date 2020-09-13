MONDAY
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Saluda County Administration Building, Council Chambers
AGENDA: Approval of Minutes for Aug. 10, 2020; Reports from County Council Members; Report from County Council Chairman; Old business: Ratify Alvin H. Berry Resolution, Discuss and Consideration to Accept a Line of Credit Letter for American Land Holdings, LLC in Reference to Palmetto Pointe Subdivision and Allow American Land Holdings, LLC to Release $3 Million Bond; New business: Consideration of County and Saluda School District One Millage for FY 2020-21, Saluda County Library Board Appointment, Saluda County Library Board Re-appointment; Executive session: Council might go into Executive Session pursuant to Section 30-4-70(a)(1) and (2) of the South Carolina Code of Laws 1976, as amended to: 1) discuss the restructuring of positions and job duties in the Emergency Management Division 2) discuss personnel in the Council Office and 3) receive legal advice on the Solid Waste Ordinance addressed in Chapter 26 of the Code of Ordinances for Saluda County, Possible action may come out of Executive Session in the Emergency Management Division and/or Council Office; Adjournment.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Abbeville County Administrative Complex, Council Chambers
AGENDA: Public Hearing: Ordinance (2020-14) providing for the recovery of costs by fees from users of the Corbin Road ground tank; Call to Order; Invocation; Pledge of Allegiance; Statement of Adherence to FOIA; Approval of Minutes-Regular Meeting—August 10, 2020; Unfinished Business: Third reading of Ordinance (2020-11) to amend the Abbeville County Official Zoning Map for one (1) parcel of land located at 60 Winona Church Road, Donalds, identified by tax map number 034-00-00-066, from a zoning district of Forest Agricultural (FA) to one of Restricted Residential (R8), Third reading of Ordinance (2020-13) to amend the county road system, Ordinance 2000-5, “Index of Roads Maintained by Abbeville County”, by annexing KC Ranch Road into the county road system, Second reading of Ordinance (2020-14) providing for the recovery of costs by fees from users of the Corbin Road ground tank; New Business: First Readings: Policy – All first readings are read into the record by the Chairman, and a vote is not necessary per Ordinance 05-11; Ordinance (2020-15) to authorize the sale of property located at the Calhoun Falls Industrial Site A, Ordinance (2020-16) to authorize the sale of property located at the Calhoun Falls Industrial Site B; Resolutions: Resolution (2020-13) establishing the millage rates and fees for FY 20-21, Resolution (2020-14) authorizing the County Director to enter into a contractual relationship with Mobile Communications America (MCA) to replace Kenwood Repeater in the amount not to exceed $9,231.80., Resolution (2020-15) providing for the expenditure of accounts payable from the Contingency Fund for the purchase of two (2) lawn mowers not to exceed $20,306.21; County Director’s Report; Committee Reports: Finance Committee—Kristi Smith, Harold Prince and Drew Simpson, Personnel and Administration—Rick Campbell, Kristi Smith and Charles Goodwin, Public Works—Drew Simpson, Harold Prince and Rick Campbell, Intergovernmental Relations—Harold Prince, John Calhoun and Jason Bonds; Library Board – Paul Prescott, District 7, Planning Commission – Simon Allen, District 3, Hospital Board – Selena Goodwin-Hay, At Large, Upper Savannah Development Board – John Calhoun, General Sector, Planning and Industrial Development—Charles Goodwin, Jason Bonds and Drew Simpson, Education, Recreation, Health and Welfare—John Calhoun, Charles Goodwin and Harold Prince, Public Safety—Jason Bonds, John Calhoun and Kristi Smith; Council Members Report/Comments; Public Comments (Sign in sheet only); Executive Session: Personnel, Contractual, Economic Development or Legal issues; Action on Executive Session Items; Adjournment.
TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 4 p.m. — Executive Session, 5:30 p.m. — Regular Meeting
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Executive session; Approval of minutes for Sept. 1, 2020 regular meeting and Sept. 9, 2020 special called meeting; Public comment: Due to the Video Conference format of the County Council meeting to accommodate the Social Distancing requirement of the Governor, a member of the public will have the option to submit a written Public Comment. If you wish to do so, please submit your comment in writing to the Clerk to County Council via email: smcintyre@greenwoodsc.gov by Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 12:00 Noon. The meeting will be livestreamed on the Greenwood County website. Your comment may be read during this portion of the meeting, and will be included with the minutes and records for the meeting. If you wish to attend the meeting in person, there will be a sign up sheet and opportunity to speak during the Public Comment portion of the meeting. Pursuant to Section 2-2-9 of the Code of Ordinances of Greenwood County, as amended April 2, 2013, a member of the public may speak on any listed item appearing on the agenda, with the exception of personnel matters. Please identify the agenda item to which you will be speaking. No speaker will be allowed to speak to multiple agenda items. At the discretion of the Chairman or presiding officer, the length of time for any speaker’s presentation may be limited, and the number of speakers may also be limited; Public hearings: A proposed Boundary Line Agreements between Greenwood County and Michael and Clare Reynolds for the property described as “All that certain piece, parcel, or lot of land, with any improvements thereon, situate, lying, and being in the County of Laurens, State of South Carolina, near the waters of Lake Greenwood, being shown, designated, and delineated as Lot 5, containing 1.056 acres, on a plat of survey entitled “Subdivision Plat for Moore’s Pointe of Lots 2, 3, 4, & 5 Moore’s Pointe at the End of County Line Road”, prepared by John H. Welborn, PLS #57738, dated November 21, 2017, revised December 1, 2017” located at 115 Wonderland Drive in Laurens County; Old business: Public Hearing: Second Readings: Ordinance 2020-22 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, to allow winery/vineyard as a conditional use in the C-2 (General Commercial) zoning district, Ordinance 2020-23 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that two tracts of land totaling 343 acres at 2710 County Farm Road, in Greenwood, South Carolina (GPIN #6865-450-443 and 6865-609-507) to change zoning classifications from R-2 (Single Family Residential), AG-1 (Agriculture) and R-5 (Multi Family Residential) to I-1 (Light Industrial), Ordinance 2020-24 to create a Special Tax District to be comprised of real property within Ammonwood Subdivision, and other matters related thereto, Ordinance 2020-25 to create a Special Tax District to be comprised of real property within Rockcreek Subdivision, and other matters related thereto; New business: Consideration of Small Business Grants applications. – George McKinney, Emergency Management Coordinator, Consideration of appointment to the Upper Savannah Workforce Development Board, Matt Wiggins, three-year term ending June 30, 2023, Consideration of the Appointment of Special Tax District Commissioners for the following Subdivisions: Aspen Heights – Tonya Parks (New), District Three, Newport – Jeff Hanft (Re-Appointment), District Five, Lost Lure – Deanna Cobler (New), District Five, Forest Hills – Dennis R. Hammett (Re-Appointment), District Six, Hunter’s Glenn – Nick Hinton (Re-Appointment), District Seven, Hunter’s Glenn – Susan Brooks (Re-Appointment), District Seven, Northfall Acres – Thomas Sanders (Re-Appointment), District Seven, Consideration of the Conceptual design approval for renovations to the J.C. “Fox” Boozer Athletic Complex in Ninety Six, Update from the County Treasurer’s Office, Resolution 2020-23 to amend millages and/or fees for Special Tax Districts as necessary to provide revenues for administrative services performed by the government of Greenwood County for fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020; District reports; Manager’s report; Attorney’s report; Executive session, if needed; Adjournment.
MCCORMICK COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: McCormick County Administration Center, Council Chambers
AGENDA: Approval of minutes for August 18, 2020; Speakers: William Bass, Clay Antonakos — Lee Builders, Josh Grizzard, Tamala White — Planning Commission Chairman, Clarissa Parks — Auditor; Decision items: Resolution 01-20 — Council to consider accepting millage for fiscal year 20-21, Council to consider a request that McCormick County release Milliken from the remainder of FILOT without liability or penalty, Council to consider entering into an agreement with Kendig Keast Collaborative for Zoning and Land Development Ordinance revisions in the amount not to exceed $70,000, Council to consider authorizing the Administrator to utilize funds from the Economic Development account in the amount not to exceed $70,000 for Kendig Keast Collaborative for Zoning and Land Development ordinance revisions, Council to consider accepting Frederick Muller resignation from the Board of Assessment Appeals, Council to consider appointing Rev. Keith Cromer to the McCormick County Board of Assessment Appeals, Council to consider appointing Diane Shaffer to the McCormick County Board of Assessment Appeals; Committee reports; Adjournment.
ABBEVILLE CITY COUNCIL
SPECIAL MEETING
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Opera House, City Council Chambers
AGENDA: Approval of minutes from regular City Council Meeting on Sept. 8, 2020; Public Comment; City Manager Reports: Report No. 36-2020 — Approval Requested: Hogs and Hens Festival; New business: Residential garbage collection; Executive session: Receipt of legal advice from City Attorney regarding a potential claim; Upon returning to open session, council may take action on matters discussed in executive session; Adjournment.