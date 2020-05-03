MONDAY
GREENWOOD CITY COUNCIL
WORK SESSION
TIME: 5:30 pm
LOCATION: Greenwood City Courtroom and by livestream on city Facebook and YouTube
AGENDA: none
TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL
REGULAR MEETING
TIME: 4 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library and livestream on county website.
AGENDA: Approval of April minutes, presentation on forfeited land commission, public comment, consideration of H-tax for Ware Shoals Amphitheater, consideration on approval of road paving list, review of A-tax and H-tax awards for events and disposition of funds, consideration of appointment of special tax commissioners for subdivisions, consideration of reappointment of airport advisory members, resolution accepting construction bid for EMS/Fire Station at Wilbanks Sports Complex, ordinance authorizing amendment to lease agreement between Greenwood County and Project Green Bee, ordinance to amend Village and Cottages at Palmetto Crossing Planned Development district to allow pavilion and golf cart parking, executive session