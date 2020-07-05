MONDAY
ABBEVILLE COUNTY
SCHOOL DISTRICT
SPECIAL CALLED MEETING
TIME: 5 p.m.
LOCATION: Livestream for public
AGENDA: Executive Session (begins at 5 p.m. in the District Board Room to interview Interim Superintendent candidates.). Open Session (begins after Executive Session in the District Board Room and will be open to the public via live stream only. Only essential persons will be allowed in the Board Room as we are implementing social distancing in the wake of COVID-19.). Action as Necessary or Appropriate on Matters Discussed in Executive Session.
GREENWOOD CITY COUNCIL
WORK SESSION
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood Municipal Courtroom, Greenwood City Building
AGENDA: No agenda for work session.
TUESDAY
GREENWOOD
COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 4 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Approval of minutes: June 16, 2020 regular meeting and June 25, 2020 special called meeting; Presentations: Introduction of Tracey Ouzts — Greenwood County Library Interim Director, Update on programs from Litter Prevention Coordinator — Maggie McMahon; Public comment; Old business: Public hearings: Third reading on Ordinance 2020-15 authorizing fee in lieu of ad valorem taxes and special source revenue credit agreement between Greenwood County and US Biomass, Boundary line agreement: consider a proposed boundary line agreement between Greenwood County and Ron Cooley located on Ridgewood Drive in the Ridgewood Harbor subdivision; End of public hearings; Third reading on Ordinance 2020-14 rezoning of 31.57 acres at 4802 Ninety Six Highway from AG -1 to I-1, Second reading on Ordinance 2020-01 authorizing amended and restated special source revenue credit agreement between Greenwood County and Cole Mt. Greenwood SC LLC; New business: consideration of modification of policy 10.4 procurement policy and change order request form, consideration of the appointment of Special Tax District Commissioners for subdivisions — Quail Run — Jeannie Britt, First reading of Ordinance 2020-16 to rezone 31.95 acres owned by Jeffrey W. Lagrone and Judy L. Corriher at 615 Old Abbeville Highway from R-1 to R4, First reading of Ordinance 2020-17 to rezone 10.88 acres of property owned by Edmund Stevens located at 1327 Florida Avenue from I-1 to R-1; Pending items: discussion regarding Ordinance 2019-02 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, as it pertains to Section 6-3-29 and 6-3-47;District reports; Manager’s report; Attorney’s report; Executive session
WEDNESDAY
GREENWOOD METROPOLITAN DISTRICT
TIME: 3 p.m.
LOCATION: Commission Room, 110 Metro Drive
AGENDA: Welcome visitors, open and receive bids: Report from the Partnership Alliance; Approval of minutes: June 24, 2020 regular meeting minutes; Business; Service reports; Other business; Adjourn.
THURSDAY
GREENWOOD CPW
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: Central Operations Center, Assembly Room
AGENDA: Bid openings: E-4-2020 – Intermediate SUV, IS-3-2020 – VM Server Hardware, W-2-2020 – Reynolds Ave 6” Water Line Replacement, WP-7-2020 – Brine Saturator Tank; Approval of minutes: June 25, 2020; Department reports; Business: Consideration of Water Tank Maintenance Agreement, Consideration of Electronic Volume Correctors (Pages 28-29), Consideration of CPW Cares Transfer, Semi-Annual Gas Update; Other business; Executive session.
GREENWOOD COUNTY
AND TOWN OF NINETY SIX
TIME: 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Ninety Six Depot
AGENDA: ADC Engineering hosting an open house to display and discuss preliminary plans for possible renovations to the J.C. Boozer Athletic Complex.