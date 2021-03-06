MONDAY
McCORMICK COUNTY COUNCIL RETREAT
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: Administration Center, 610 S. Mine St., McCormick
AGENDA: The McCormick County Council will meet to discuss goals and future county projects and to discuss the 2021-22 budget. This meeting is for information only.
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Saluda County Administration Building, Council Chambers.
AGENDA: Public hearing: Ordinance No. 01-21 amending the multi-county industrial park agreement between Saluda County and Aiken County and other properties; Public presentation: request from American Land Holdings regarding Palmetto Point; Old business: Third reading on Ordinance No. 01-21, Second reading on Ordinance No. 02-21 to lease Quonset Hut owned by Saluda County at the airport; New business: First reading: Ordinance No. 03-21 authorizing the development of a jointly owned and operated industrial and business park in conjunction with Aiken County, Consideration to award the request for proposal for annual auditing services, Approval of funds for replacement of HVAC units in five county facilities, Approval of funds for the replacement of roofs at the seven convenience centers, Acceptance of letter of engagement from Turner, Padget, Graham and Laney, P.A., Consideration of the grant requests for the Sheriff’s Office through the Justice Assistance Grant program — Investigative equipment and PPE; boat, motor, trailer and equipment; Executive session: Council may go into Executive Session pursuant to Section 30-4-70(a) (2) and (5) of the South Carolina Code of Laws 1976, as amended to discuss contracts and receive legal advice on American Land Holdings line of credit and surety bond, a property dispute, the Election and Registration Department and on industrial park developments and project “Shamrock.” Possible action may come out of Executive Session on the Maintenance Bond from American Land Holdings.
TUESDAY
LANDER UNIVERSITY BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 2 p.m.
LOCATION: F. Mitchell Johnson Board Room, Lander University
AGENDA: Approval of minutes. Board chair report: trustee emeritus recommendation, Jack Lawrence; appointment of nominating committee. President’s report: Honorary degree recommendation. Academic Affairs report: Action item — faculty handbook edit. Enrollment and access management report. Finance, facilities and audit/governmental and strategic initiatives report: Action Items — authorization for demolition of Sproles Recreation Center. Institutional Advancement report. Student affairs/intercollegiate athletics. Policy report: Action items — Lander population survey, external grant approval. Ad hoc bylaw discussion.
GREENWOOD COUNTY
SCHOOL DISTRICT 52 BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Ninety Six Primary School
AGENDA: Approval of Minutes, Feb. 9 and Feb. 25. Finance report. Board comments. Superintendent’s report: Parenting report; approved fundraisers/one-day field trip/professional meeting request; return to school five days a week plan; school resource officer monthly meeting; first reading: Policy ACB — educational equity, Policy GBGAB — lactation accommodation, Policy BEDH — public participation in meeting; administrative Rule JFAB-R — admission of non-resident student. Personnel: Teacher and classified employee contract recommendations, update on personnel openings for 2021-22 school year. Executive session: Receipt of legal advice related to a matter of attorney-client privilege; receipt of legal advice related to a pending claim covered by attorney-client privilege; discussion of an individual employment matter — superintendent’s evaluation. Actions necessary for items for executive session.
MCCORMICK TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 7 p.m.
LOCATION: McCormick One Stop Conference Room.
AGENDA: Legislation: Ordinance No. O-2021-02-09-02 FY 20/21 budget amendment for streetscape costs second reading; Resolution R-2021-03-10-01 Fair Housing resolution for April; Proclamations: American Red Cross Month for March; Reports: Police, Fire, Clerk; Old business: Reminder to file state ethics form for 2021, copy of FY 21/22 budget schedule; New business: Draft copy of FY 21/22 general fund operating budget, budget workshop scheduled for 6 p.m. March 18, 2021 at One Stop Conference Room.
WEDNESDAY
GREENWOOD METROPOLITAN DISTRICT
TIME: 3 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood Metro Commission Room.
AGENDA: Consideration of resolution requesting County Council to levy taxes for General Obligation Bond Payments; Business; Service reports; Other business; Executive session: S.C. Code Ann., § 30-4-70(a)(2)- receipt of legal advice. Following Executive Session, the Commissioners may return to Open Session to take action on matters discussed in Executive Session.
THURSDAY
GREENWOOD CPW
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood CPW Central Operations Center, Assembly Room.
AGENDA: Bid opening: E-3-2021 – Substation #1 Breaker Replacement, E-4-2021 – Substation #6 Voltage, Regulator Replacement, E-5-2021 – Substation Maintenance and Testing, WP-2-2021 –Dry Polymer Feed System, WP-3-2021 – Brine Tank Installation/Modifications; Department reports; Business: Consideration of seven-passenger minivan, consideration of Digger Derrick truck; Other business.
McCORMICK COUNTY
BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: McCormick County Administration Center.
AGENDA: Variance requests: Samuel Knox, 363 Petigru Circle, McCormick, SC Tax Map: #089-08-02-013 — request is to build a storage shed which exceeds the size limitations stated in Section 4.2.3 (D) of the McCormick County Zoning Ordinance; Tom and Karen Greene, 341 Lethe Road, McCormick, SC Tax Map# 089-08-04-008 — request is for rear setback to be 0 feet from Corps of Engineers property line instead of 10 feet as stated in Section 4.2.2 of the McCormick County Zoning Ordinance; Robert Hagler, 135 Beauregard Drive, Modoc, SC Tax Map# 175-09-02-051 — request is to reduce front setback from 25 feet to 0 since SCDOT has no record of right of way agreements or easements for that road and reduce the setback from 25 feet to 0 since SCDOT has no record of right of way agreements for that road.