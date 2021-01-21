TODAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL
SPECIAL CALLED MEETING
TIME: 4 p.m.
LOCATION: Park Plaza, Conference Room
AGENDA: Executive session: legal advice on tax year 2020 fees; New business: Consideration regarding late penalties for Tax Year 2020.
NINETY SIX TOWN COUNCIL
MONTHLY WORKSHOP
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Virtual
AGENDA: New business: Discussion pertaining to the ordinance for the purchase of equipment for the Ninety Six streets and sanitation department; Discussion pertaining to the repealing and replacing of the model business license ordinance for the Town of Ninety Six; Committee reports.
MODOC SPECIAL FIRE
TAX DISTRICT COMMISSION
TIME: 7 p.m.
LOCATION: Modoc Fire Department
AGENDA: Contract; 2021-22 Budget.