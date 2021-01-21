TODAY

GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL

SPECIAL CALLED MEETING

TIME: 4 p.m.

LOCATION: Park Plaza, Conference Room

AGENDA: Executive session: legal advice on tax year 2020 fees; New business: Consideration regarding late penalties for Tax Year 2020.

NINETY SIX TOWN COUNCIL

MONTHLY WORKSHOP

TIME: 6 p.m.

LOCATION: Virtual

AGENDA: New business: Discussion pertaining to the ordinance for the purchase of equipment for the Ninety Six streets and sanitation department; Discussion pertaining to the repealing and replacing of the model business license ordinance for the Town of Ninety Six; Committee reports.

MODOC SPECIAL FIRE

TAX DISTRICT COMMISSION

TIME: 7 p.m.

LOCATION: Modoc Fire Department

AGENDA: Contract; 2021-22 Budget.