TODAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY
TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Courthouse, Main Courtroom
AGENDA: SCDOT C Program Statement, C-Fund Balance Update, Project Updates: Proposal to return funds for the Little Cowhead Creek Project, Update on landscape work on Mathis Road, Update on FEMA work on Mathis Road; City of Greenwood additional funding request for Orchard Drive, Greenwood Annual Statement and additional funding available from FY2020; New business: per diem statements.
TROY TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Old Troy School House
AGENDA: Reallocate funds from cancelled event to purchase community Christmas cards, gift cards and prizes; Newly elected Councilmen Joshua Bearden and Jimmy Peeler to be sworn in; Old business: Wisteria Park update, Emergency Response plan, McCormick County water system extension, Troy Methodist Church secondary water meter, Greenwood County Transportation Committee and SCDOT road repairs, MASC Hometown Development Grant, MASC SCMIRF public works property, Community Service Grant from CSX Transportation, The Self Foundation Grant for Community Development Projects, Troy Community Association Lease, Town of Troy Building and Inspection department; New business: Identification cards for new members of council, National Night Out and Starbuck front line appreciation, FY21 and FY22 council meeting calendars, MASC collection program update, TCA power bill update and Town of Troy LGIP contribution; Departments: Troy Fire Department: status update on Mobile Cascade System, Identification cards for any new members, Flag etiquette resolution, TFD 911 address compliance project, New medical equipment grant, Election of new secretary for TFD.