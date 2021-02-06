MONDAY
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Saluda County Administration Building, Council Chambers
AGENDA: Old business: Third reading: Ordinance No. 12-20 — An ordinance to repeal Ordinance No. 3-77, prohibiting nepotism or the hiring of relatives by Saluda County, Second reading: Ordinance No. 01-21 — Amend the multi-county industrial park agreement between Saluda County and Aiken County and to add other properties requested to be placed in the multi-county park.; New business: First reading: Ordinance 02-21 — An ordinance to lease the Quonset Hut owned by Saluda County, SC located at the Saluda County Airport, Saluda Airport Commission reappointment; Executive session: Council may go into Executive Session pursuant to Section 30-4-70(a) (2) and (5) of the South Carolina Code of Laws 1976, as amended to discuss contract for proposed county attorney, and receive legal advice on CDBG opportunities. Possible action may come out of Executive Session on recommendation of new County Attorney.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Abbeville County Administrative Complex, 903 W. Greenwood St.
AGENDA: Public Hearing 1) Ordinance (2021-01) to change the name of Starlite Ridge Drive to Tranquil Star Ridge Drive in Abbeville County. Approval of Minutes a) Regular Meeting—Jan. 11. b) Goals Workshop—Jan. 25. Presentation Lowndesville Fire Chief Andrew Holley and Asst. Fire Chief Travis Ashley to inform Council on phone ap Tango Tango. Unfinished Business. Second reading of Ordinance (2021-01) to change the name of Starlite Ridge Drive to Tranquil Star Ridge Drive in Abbeville County. Resolution (2021-02) authorizing the County Director to enter into a contractual agreement with Alliance Consulting Engineers for professional services related to the 02/08/21 2 development of a County-Wide Water and Limited Wastewater Infrastructure Evaluation and planning study. New Business a) First Readings: Ordinance (2021-03) to approve a contract for the sale of approximately 25.46 +/- acres located off of S.C. Highway 72 in Calhoun Falls in Abbeville County (Abbeville Parcel #153-00-00-022) (the “Property”), and to authorize the County Director to execute such contract, a deed of conveyance and other documents necessary to carry out the transaction contemplated therein; and other matters related thereto. Ordinance (2021-04) to create a special tax assessment for certain eligible rehabilitated historic properties and other matters related thereto. Resolutions: 1) Resolution (2021-04) to adopt the Abbeville County Grocery Store Investment Incentive Policy. Proclamation recognizing and honoring Ms. Janet Headrick for her dedicated years of service to the residents of Abbeville County. County Director’s Report; Committee Reports: Finance Committee—Billy Norris, Jason Bonds and James McCord; Personnel and Administration—Rick Campbell, James McCord and Drew Simpson; Public Works—Jason Bonds, James McCord and John Calhoun; Intergovernmental Relations—Charles Goodwin, Drew Simpson and Jason Bonds; Upper Savannah COG Board of Directors – Buddy Agan; Zoning Board of Appeals – Earline Boggero; Planning Commission – Donny Ray; Library Board – Sue Hannah; Planning and Industrial Development—Drew Simpson, Charles Goodwin and Rick Campbell; Education, Recreation, Health and Welfare—John Calhoun, Drew Simpson and Charles Goodwin; Public Safety—James McCord, Jason Bonds and Billy Norris 02/08/21 3; Council Members Report/Comments. Public Comments (Sign in sheet only). Executive Session Personnel, Contractual, Economic Development or Legal issues.
TUESDAY
MCCORMICK COUNTY BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS
TIME: 4:30 p.m.
LOCATION: McCormick County Administration Center
AGENDA: Variance request: Lynn K. and Gregory L. Burkes, 194 Christmas Drive, McCormick, SC 29385; Tax Map # 090-04-03-009; Request is to build a detached garage which exceeds the size limitations stated in the Single Family Zoning District, Section 4.2.3 (d), McCormick County Zoning Ordinance; Election of Officers.
MCCORMICK TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 7 p.m.
LOCATION: McCormick One Stop Conference Room
AGENDA: Presentation of proclamation: Random Acts of Kindness Day; Recognition and presentation: Judy Foster, Rett Harbison; Legislation: Ordinance 2021-01-12-02 advertising and signage in downtown historic district, second reading; Ordinance 2021-01-09-01 fiscal year 2020-2021 budget amendment for streetscape costs consideration, first reading; Resolution 2021-02-09-01 ground maintenance contract renewal, Resolution 2021-02-09-02 audit contract renewal; Ordinance No. 2020-04-14-01 – FEMA 2020 COOP Pandemic Plan, Ordinance No. 2021-01-12-01 – Incentive Grants Program for FY 20/21, Ordinance No. 2021-01-12-02 – Advertising/Signage Downtown, Resolution No. 2020-12-08-01 – Safety Policy & Management Letter; Old business: filing of 2020 Statements of Economic Interests to be done by elected officials online and due by noon March 30, Copy of FY 21/22 budget schedule; New business: Return of yearly employment forms to town clerk.
WEDNESDAY
GREENWOOD METROPOLITAN DISTRICT
TIME: 3 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood Metro, Commission Room
AGENDA: Approval of minutes: Jan. 27, 2021; Business; Service reports; Other business: Upcoming meetings: Sample Branch Phase II progress meeting 1:30 p.m. March 4.
THURSDAY
GREENWOOD CPW
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: Virtual: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86449088347?pwd=anJCbmZlOEdXOHZPZGhNbWtOYUw3dz09; +1 301-715-8592 Meeting ID: 864 4908 8347; Passcode: 580477
AGENDA: Bid opening: A-1-2021 – Half-Ton Extended Cab Pickup Truck (4), E-1-2021 – One-Ton Extended Cab Service Truck, G-1-2021 – Class Three Service Truck (2), G-2-2021 –Class Five Construction Truck, G-3-2021 – Direct Assessment of Gas Transmission System, W-2-2021 – Half-Ton Crew Cab Pickup Truck, WP-1-2021 – Vertical Turbine Pump Overhaul (High Service Pump #4); Department reports; Business: Consideration of water distribution line design engineering consultants, Consideration of task order for line design for Calhoun Avenue project, Consideration of water supply agreement with Ninety Six CPW, Request to appear by Chamber of Commerce; Other business; Executive session to discuss a personnel matter.