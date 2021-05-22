MONDAY
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL
SPECIAL CALLED MEETING
TIME: 2:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Saluda County Administration Building, Council Chambers
AGENDA: Executive session: Council may go into executive session to Section 30-4-70(a)1 of the South Carolina Code of Laws 1976, as amended to discuss a personnel matter and receive legal advice.
GREENWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT 50 BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Leadership Center at the District Office
AGENDA: Executive Session, Superintendent’s Evaluation; Open session; Action Items, Any action as may be required from Executive Session Discussion
TUESDAY
ABBEVILLE COUNTY
SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD
OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 5 p.m. executive session, 6 p.m. open session
LOCATION: District board room
AGENDA: Executive Session, closed session in the Board Room to discuss Superintendent’s Contract and Personnel Matters; Open Session; Action as Necessary or Appropriate Based on Matters Discussed during Executive Session; Welcome/Moment of Silence/Pledge of Allegiance; Approve Agenda; Gold Star Highlights; Public Input ; Consent Action Item; Approval of minutes for April 27, 2021 Regular Board Meeting and May 13, 2021 Special Called Meeting; Discussion Information Items: Superintendent’s Report, Cely Construction Company, Inc., CIP, Maintenance Update, Financial Update Technology Update, Curriculum Update/Report to the Community, Safety Update, Cognia Accreditation Update, Board Member Remarks; Discussion Action Items: Policy EBCB (Safety Plans and Drills) — 1st Reading, 2021-2022 Budget – 1st Reading, Personnel; Request for Information, Modified Calendar Report
THURSDAY
GREENWOOD CPW
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: CPW Boardroom
AGENDA: Financial reports: Financial statement; Business: Ratification of May 13, 2021 board meeting cancellation, Vision Greenwood update, Consideration of Renewable Natural Gas Purchase Agreement Amendment, Consideration of June 10, 2021 meeting cancellation; Executive session: Executive Session to Discuss Contractual and Personnel Matters per SC Code 30-4-70(a)(1)(2). Following Executive Session, the Commissioners may return to Open Session to take action on matters discussed in Executive Session.