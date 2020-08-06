TODAY
ABBEVILLE COUNTY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP
TIME: 11 a.m.
LOCATION: Teleconference
AGENDA: Approval of minutes for July 14, 2020; Executive session — Project Russell Lease; Project Russell Lease; Adjourn.
TOWN OF TROY
REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Old Troy School House, 119 Church St.
AGENDA: Decision items: Final reading of Ordinance 2020-01 Dominion Energy Franchise Agreement, Final reading of Ordinance 2020-03 Aiken Electric Franchise Agreement, Resolution 20-02 MASC Hometown Economic Development Grant Match, Resolution 20-03 The United States of America Flag Etiquette, Resolution 20-04 Greenwood County move to a Countywide ISO Fire Protection Rating; Discussion and Updates: Old business: Local Option Sales Tax status/update by Brandon Smith, Mayor of Greenwood and Ryan Thomas Asst. City Manager of Greenwood, Wisteria Park status/update by Josh Skinner, Greenwood County Capital Projects Coordinator, Emergency Response Plan for the Town of Try status/update, McCormick County water system extension status/update, Troy Methodist Church secondary water meter use for Troy School House status/update, Greenwood County Transportation Committee/SCDOT road repairs status/update; New business: IRS Affirmation Letter or IRS form 4076C, requirement for some grant applications, Hometown Economic Development Grant from the MASC, Community Service Grant from CSX Transportation, The Self Foundation Grant for Community Development Projects, West Carolina Telephone Co-op WCTEL; Departments: Troy Fire Department — TFD Representative: Sec. Josh Bearden Status/update for new utility 10 truck, status/update on Mobile Cascade System, Participation in Night Out Against Crime Event, Existing Grants; Open discussion and public input; Executive Session: Countywide ISO Fire Protection Rating, Guests: Steve Holmes, Fire Chief Greenwood County and Paul Bagnoli, Greenwood County Public Safety Committee Member; Financial update: Balances: Town of Troy Operational Checking Acct#5703: $26,449.59, Town of Troy SC LGIP Acct#2687: $25,196.81, Fire Department Operational Checking Acct#6446: $2,375.84, Fire Department Grant Checking Acct# 0101: $250.00, Fire Department SC LGIP Acct#: $49,977.74; Adjournment.