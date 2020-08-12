WEDNESDAY
MCCORMICK COUNTY
PLANNING COMMISSION
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: McCormick County Administration Building
AGENDA: Approval of July 2, 2020, meeting minutes; Old business: Review of McCormick County Zoning Ordinance; New business: SLV Windfall Group: Subdivide Block 80, Lot 1 into 2 lots. Total acreage is .95. Lot 1 will consist of .40 acres; Lot 2 will consist of .55 acres. All letters from utility agencies will be provided; Reports: County Council Report; Next Meeting: September 3, 2020, at the County Administration Center; Adjournment.