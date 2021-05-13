TODAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY
TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Courthouse, Main Courtroom
AGENDA: Status reports: SCDOT “C Program Statement” March 2021 statement, C-Fund Balance update, Project updates; New business: 2021-2022 funding requests: Town of Ninety Six, Town of Ware Shoals, SCDOT list; Old business: 2021-22 funding requests: Greenwood County, City of Greenwood, Town of Hodges.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY
SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEES SPECIAL CALLED MEETING
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: District Board Room
AGENDA: Executive session: Athletics Building contract and Personnel contracts; Return to open session: Discussion Action Item: Athletics Building Contract, Personnel Contracts.
TROY TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Troy Community Center
AGENDA: Decision items: Lease agreement with Stonewall Masonic Lodge No. 124 A.F.M., Town of Troy Community Center Rental Contract, Town of Troy Hold Harmless Agreement, Town of Troy facility guidelines; Discussion and updates: Old business: Standardization of business license, Wisteria Park update, MASC SCMIRF Public Works Property and Liability Reduction Grant, Radar speed signs, Community Service Grant from CSX Transportation; New business: Departments: Troy Fire Department: TFD door lock upgraded to keypad, V Safe grant; Open discussion and public input.
GREENWOOD COUNTY
SCHOOL DISTRICT 50
SPECIAL CALLED MEETING
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: District Office, Leadership Room
AGENDA: Executive session: Legal Matter — Receive Legal Advice subject to attorney client privilege; Action item: Revision to pandemic policies, Any action as required from executive session.