TODAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY
TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Courthouse, Courtroom
AGENDA: Status reports: SCDOT “C Program Statement” February 2021 Statement, C Fund balance update, Project updates; Old business: Return funds from 2019-2020 County Paving Project, Discussion of adding members; New business: 2021-2022 funding requests: Greenwood County, City of Greenwood, SCDOT, Town of Hodges, other requests; Complete streets directive.
TROY TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Troy Community Center
AGENDA: Decision items: Town Hall Renovation project, Troy Community Association request for early termination of lease agreement; Discussion and updates: Standardization of business license, Wisteria Park update, MASC SCMIRF Public Works Property and Liability Reduction Grant, Radar Speed Signs, Community Service Grant from CSX Transportation update, Town of Troy Building and Inspection Department update, Troy Community Easter Egg Hunt; New business: FEMA Funeral Assistance program, Departments: Troy Fire Department: Flag Etiquette resolution, Digital sign for Town Hall and the Troy Fire Department; Open discussion and public input.