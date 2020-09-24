FRIDAY
MCCORMICK COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: McCormick County Administration Center and Teleconference
AGENDA: Decision items: Resolution 01-20: Council to consider accepting the millage for fiscal year 20-21; Adjournment.
Cloudy this morning. A few showers developing during the afternoon. High 76F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Rain showers early then thundershowers overnight. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: September 24, 2020 @ 3:21 am
FRIDAY
MCCORMICK COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: McCormick County Administration Center and Teleconference
AGENDA: Decision items: Resolution 01-20: Council to consider accepting the millage for fiscal year 20-21; Adjournment.
Greenwood School District 50, Abbeville School District and Ninety Six School District 52 Calendars are available here!!! Click to view calendars here.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.