MONDAY
GREENWOOD CITY COUNCIL
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: City Council Chambers
AGENDA: Accept as information: Reports of the city manager for Dec. 31, and the Commissioners of Public Works consolidated reports for periods ending Nov. 30 and Dec. 31. Public appearance: Cynthia Fuller, representing residents on Canyon Drive. Unfinished business: Consider Ordinance No. 20-002 amending the City of Greenwood Zoning Map by rezoning approximately 3.52 acres located at 314 Jackson Ave. from R10 (high-density residential) to R4 (medium-density residential), first reading. New business: Consider acceptance of roads in Milford Pines, Phase 1 and associated storm sewer; consider Resolution No. 20-001 to authorize the city manager to sign an infrastructure reimbursement agreement with Milford Pines Development LLC for Milford Pines Subdivision, Phase 1; consider Resolution No. 20-002 to support a referendum Allowing Greenwood County registered voters to consider approving a 1% local option sales tax; consider authorizing the city manager to enter into a contract with Eagle Sign and Design for the design, fabrication and installation of signage in the city’s Historic Overlay areas; consider appointment(s) to the City of Greenwood Board of Architectural Review; consider executive session to discuss the receipt of legal advice related to an intergovernmental agreement with Greenwood County for a special source revenue credit (Note: Upon returning to open session, Council may take action on matters discussed in executive session). City manager comments. City Council comments.
GREENWOOD COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 50
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Board Room at Genesis Education Center, 400 Glenwood St.
AGENDA: Information Items: Superintendent’s report: School board recognitions and renaming of school. MAP update (Brad Nickles). Financial update (Steve Glenn). Facility update (David Loadholt). Public forum. Executive session: Personnel matters recommendations and vacancies. Action items: Personnel recommendations and vacancies.
TUESDAY
MCCORMICK COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: McCormick District Office, 821 N. Mine St.
AGENDA: Executive Session: Superintendent search
THURSDAY
ABBEVILLE COUNTY ECONOMIC
DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP
TIME: 12 p.m.
LOCATION: Abbeville Area Medical Center, Board Room, 420 Thompson Circle
AGENDA: Election of officers: chairman and vice chairman. Unanimous consent (property sale). Financial statement. Bylaws change. Marketing/workforce. Activity update. Executive session.
FRIDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY LEGISLATIVE DELEGATION
TIME: 12 p.m.
LOCATION: Park Plaza, 600 Monument St., Room 104
AGENDA: Executive Session: Action may be taken on items discussed in executive session. Other Business as needed.