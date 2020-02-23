MONDAY
GREENWOOD CITY COUNCIL
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Council Chambers at City Hall, 520 Monument St.
AGENDA: Consent agenda: approve minutes of City Council meeting on Jan.; accept as information reports of the city manager for Jan. 31 and the Commissioners of Public Works (CPW) consolidated reports for period ending Dec. 31. New business: consider Ordinance No. 20-003, which consolidates and restates health care ordinance for participation by the City of Greenwood in the costs of health insurance for eligible retirees (1st reading); consider Resolution No. 20-003, establishing a code of conduct for city-owned properties; consider Resolution No. 20-004 to reaffirm the importance of on-the-job safety for the City of Greenwood; consider acceptance of section of Pascal Drive. City manager comments. City Council comments.
TUESDAY
NINETY SIX COMMISSION OF PUBLIC WORKS
TIME: 5 p.m.
LOCATION: Conference Room, 120 W Main Street
AGENDA: Reports: Engineer Report, WWTP Report, Systems Manager and Office Manager Report. New Business: Ninety Six Mill Village request to use Parking Lot. PineLake Derive Sewer Request. Carter Road Water Line Request. Town Public Works Department Sewer Access.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Administrative Building, 400 Greenville St.
AGENDA: Superintendent Report: Financial Update, Safety Update, Facilities Update and Items of Interest. Discussion Action Items: Approval of make-up day for February 7, 2020. 2020-2021 School Calendar — 1st Reading.
THURSDAY
COMMISSIONERS OF PUBLIC WORKS
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: Boardroom, 121 W. Court Ave.
AGENDA: Financial Reports: Financial Statement (Pages 9-28). Business: Consideration of Extended Cab Pickup Trucks (Pages 29-30). Consideration of Voltage Regulators (Pages 31-32). Consideration of Vacuum Circuit Breakers (Pages 33-34). Consideration of Extended Cab One-Ton Service Truck (Pages 35-36). Consideration of Medium Duty Flatbed Truck (Pages 37-38). Consideration of Low Service Pump #6 Overhaul (Pages 39-40). Executive Session to Discuss a Legal Matter per SC Code 30-4-70(a).
MCCORMICK COUNTY BOARD
OF ZONING APPEALS
TIME: 5 p.m.
LOCATION: McCormick County Administration Center, 610 S. Mine St.
AGENDA: Variance Request: Arlon H. Jahnke Jr., 165 Johnson Drive, Modoc, SC 29838. Tax Map # 189-02-02-013. Arlon Jahnke would like to build a new house but will not meet the front setback of 25 foot as stated in the Single Family Residential Zoning District Section 4.2.2 of the McCormick County Zoning Ordinance. Mr. Jahnke’s house will be approximately two feet over the setback restrictions. Decision Item(s): Arlon H. Jahnke Jr., 165 Johnson Drive, Modoc, SC 29838. Tax Map # 189-02-02-013. Arlon Jahnke would like to build a new house but will not meet the front setback of 25 foot as stated in the Single Family Residential Zoning District Section 4.2.2 of the McCormick County Zoning Ordinance. Mr. Jahnke’s house will be approximately two feet over the setback restrictions. Variance Request: Vital Spaces LLC, Angela Self, 712 Fishing Village Road, Plum Branch, SC 29845. Tax Map # 142-00-00-021. The variance will be for the structures located on the approved campgrounds street frontage setbacks (Section 3.17 (F) McCormick County Zoning Ordinance). The request is to reduce the 100 foot setback of all structures to 10 feet. Decision Item(s): Vital Spaces LLC, Angela Self, 712 Fishing Village Road, Plum Branch, SC 29845. Tax Map # 142-00-00-021. The variance will be for the structures located on the approved campgrounds street frontage setbacks (Section 3.17 (F) McCormick County Zoning Ordinance). The request is to reduce the 100 foot setback of all structures to 10 feet.